0
Stock video
Weakness and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: weakness. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 18342829
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|741.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|64.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:17Cooperation and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: cooperation. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:13Risk and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: risk. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:14Decision making and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: decision making. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:16Promotion and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: promotion. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:16Development and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: development. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:16Resources and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: resources. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:18Teamwork and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: teamwork. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.