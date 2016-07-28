0
Stock video
Risk and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: risk. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 18342811
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|694.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|60.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:14Weakness and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: weakness. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:14Power and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: power. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:16Development and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: development. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:15Productivity and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: productivity. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:18Teamwork and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: teamwork. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:16Attitudes and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: attitudes. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:17Cooperation and cloud of business concepts. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards with one text in red: cooperation. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
Related stock videos
hd00:24Money from Heaven - JPY (Loop). 10000 Japanese Yen bills falling from sky. Seamless loop, slight motion blur for realistic movement.
4k00:30Success plan for a business on a white table. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards written in red. The cards are dropped on a an aged white table. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.
4k00:27Success plan for an advertising business. Advertising business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards written in red. The cards are dropped on a an aged white table. Dolly shot.
4k00:24Success plan for a business. Business related concepts in a tag cloud on cards. Success plan for a company. Dolly shot.