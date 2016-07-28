 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Olives branches with a flare sunlight and a blue sky as background. Handheld shot.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 18320764
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV930.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV77.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV18.3 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Strong storm wind sways the trees and breaks the leaves from the trees. The weather turned bad. Declared a storm warning
hd00:25Strong storm wind sways the trees and breaks the leaves from the trees. The weather turned bad. Declared a storm warning
Strong storm wind sways the trees and breaks the leaves from the trees. The weather turned bad. Declared a storm warning
4k00:10Strong storm wind sways the trees and breaks the leaves from the trees. The weather turned bad. Declared a storm warning
Vine attached to the corner of a red brick wall
4k00:07Vine attached to the corner of a red brick wall
Green willow in a meadow near a river in summer
4k00:12Green willow in a meadow near a river in summer
Strong storm wind sways the trees and breaks the leaves from the trees. The weather turned bad. Declared a storm warning
4k00:09Strong storm wind sways the trees and breaks the leaves from the trees. The weather turned bad. Declared a storm warning
Green olives on the olive tree, on its branch.
4k00:10Green olives on the olive tree, on its branch.
4K footage of the branches of a tree with many leaves being moved by the wind
4k00:104K footage of the branches of a tree with many leaves being moved by the wind
Umbrella Thorn Top of Tree Tree is Swaying at the Wind, Tree Cut Out of Chroma Key, Tree on Alfa Channel, Green Narrow Tree Leaves are Fluttering on a Crown, Thin Trunk Tree in Sunny Day in Summer,
hd00:12Umbrella Thorn Top of Tree Tree is Swaying at the Wind, Tree Cut Out of Chroma Key, Tree on Alfa Channel, Green Narrow Tree Leaves are Fluttering on a Crown, Thin Trunk Tree in Sunny Day in Summer,
See all

Related stock videos

Olives on an olive branch with a flare sunlight and some olive trees blurred at background. Handheld shot.
4k00:13Olives on an olive branch with a flare sunlight and some olive trees blurred at background. Handheld shot.
Medium Handheld Slow Motion Shot Of Plants In Meadow Illuminated By Bright Sunset
4k00:05Medium Handheld Slow Motion Shot Of Plants In Meadow Illuminated By Bright Sunset
Beautiful hand held shot of a camera zipping near a flower bed in a backyard garden. There is a beautiful lens flare in the middle of the clip.
hd00:08Beautiful hand held shot of a camera zipping near a flower bed in a backyard garden. There is a beautiful lens flare in the middle of the clip.
Stone gate in sacred plaza, Machu Picchu, Cusco, Peru
hd00:18Stone gate in sacred plaza, Machu Picchu, Cusco, Peru

Related video keywords