0
Stock video
Olives close up on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive trees blurred at background. Handheld shot.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 18320746
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|974.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|54.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:24Soft, pointed, thick flesh leaves of Portulaca grandiflora under sunlight, also called rose moss or moss-rose purslane.
Related stock videos
4k00:12Camera tilting up on rough veiny trunk of old olive tree on sunny day in Montenegro countryside
4k00:16Olives close up on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive branches blurred at background. Handheld shot.
4k00:13Olives close up on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive branches blurred at background. Handheld shot.
4k00:18Olives on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive branches blurred at background. Handheld shot.
4k00:15Olives close up on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive branches blurred at background. Handheld shot.
4k00:13Olives on an olive branch with a flare sunlight and some olive trees blurred at background. Handheld shot.