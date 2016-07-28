 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Olives close up on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive branches blurred at background. Handheld shot.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 18320740
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV63.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Perenial rosemary green herb in the garden shallow DOF 4K 2160p 30fps UltraHD footage - Rosmarinus officinalis needles of tasty spice close-up 3840X2160 UHD video
4k00:08Perenial rosemary green herb in the garden shallow DOF 4K 2160p 30fps UltraHD footage - Rosmarinus officinalis needles of tasty spice close-up 3840X2160 UHD video
Young herbal Rosemary plant needles in the garden shallow DOF 4K 2160p 30fps UltraHD footage - Green Rosmarinus officinalis tasty and healthy spice close-up 3840X2160 UHD video
4k00:09Young herbal Rosemary plant needles in the garden shallow DOF 4K 2160p 30fps UltraHD footage - Green Rosmarinus officinalis tasty and healthy spice close-up 3840X2160 UHD video
Olive Seedlings Grown in Greenhouse. Sapling sales
hd00:08Olive Seedlings Grown in Greenhouse. Sapling sales
Green leaves are swaying from wind on sunny day. Photosynthesis concept
4k00:08Green leaves are swaying from wind on sunny day. Photosynthesis concept
Phyllostachys aurea is a bamboo species of the clumping bamboo type, belonging to the diverse Bambuseae tribe. It is native to Fujian and Zhejiang in China.
4k00:10Phyllostachys aurea is a bamboo species of the clumping bamboo type, belonging to the diverse Bambuseae tribe. It is native to Fujian and Zhejiang in China.
Soybean field
hd00:17Soybean field
Python slither is in wetlands. At wetland in Burirum province ,Thailand.
hd00:31Python slither is in wetlands. At wetland in Burirum province ,Thailand.
Close-up shot of the green caterpillar crawling forward on the fresh grass. 4K
4k00:19Close-up shot of the green caterpillar crawling forward on the fresh grass. 4K
See all

Related stock videos

Camera tilting up on rough veiny trunk of old olive tree on sunny day in Montenegro countryside
4k00:12Camera tilting up on rough veiny trunk of old olive tree on sunny day in Montenegro countryside
Olives close up on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive branches blurred at background. Handheld shot.
4k00:16Olives close up on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive branches blurred at background. Handheld shot.
Olives on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive branches blurred at background. Handheld shot.
4k00:18Olives on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive branches blurred at background. Handheld shot.
Olives close up on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive branches blurred at background. Handheld shot.
4k00:15Olives close up on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive branches blurred at background. Handheld shot.
Olives close up on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive trees blurred at background. Handheld shot.
4k00:11Olives close up on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive trees blurred at background. Handheld shot.
Olives on an olive branch with a flare sunlight and some olive trees blurred at background. Handheld shot.
4k00:13Olives on an olive branch with a flare sunlight and some olive trees blurred at background. Handheld shot.
Olive branch at sunlight in an olive tree plantation. Handheld shot.
4k00:10Olive branch at sunlight in an olive tree plantation. Handheld shot.
Olives on an olive branch at sunlight. Handheld shot.
4k00:10Olives on an olive branch at sunlight. Handheld shot.

Related video keywords