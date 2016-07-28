 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Olive branch at sunlight in an olive tree plantation. Handheld shot.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 18320737
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV915.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV99.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV23.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Large deciduous forest panorama, deciduous forest, maple forest
hd00:08Large deciduous forest panorama, deciduous forest, maple forest
Green landscape, natural view of floating giant tree in Indonesia. Banyan tree background passing by in Bali island in slow motion.
hd00:29 Green landscape, natural view of floating giant tree in Indonesia. Banyan tree background passing by in Bali island in slow motion.
Maple silvery multiseparate with green leaves
4k00:13Maple silvery multiseparate with green leaves
leaves and branches of an oak tree moving in the wind
4k00:30leaves and branches of an oak tree moving in the wind
landscape with trees
hd00:12landscape with trees
Flowers sway in wind.Bees flying in flowers & fence,gate,door,wall. gh2_01686
hd00:15Flowers sway in wind.Bees flying in flowers & fence,gate,door,wall. gh2_01686
Branches in the wind
hd00:16Branches in the wind
Fallen Tree In Aftermath Of Tropical Storm Hurricanes, typhoons and tropical cyclones are most powerful destructive weather phenomenon on earth and strike multiple countries around world every year. 
hd00:11Fallen Tree In Aftermath Of Tropical Storm Hurricanes, typhoons and tropical cyclones are most powerful destructive weather phenomenon on earth and strike multiple countries around world every year. 
See all

Related stock videos

Camera tilting up on rough veiny trunk of old olive tree on sunny day in Montenegro countryside
4k00:12Camera tilting up on rough veiny trunk of old olive tree on sunny day in Montenegro countryside
Olives close up on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive branches blurred at background. Handheld shot.
4k00:16Olives close up on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive branches blurred at background. Handheld shot.
Olives close up on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive branches blurred at background. Handheld shot.
4k00:13Olives close up on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive branches blurred at background. Handheld shot.
Olives on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive branches blurred at background. Handheld shot.
4k00:18Olives on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive branches blurred at background. Handheld shot.
Olives close up on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive branches blurred at background. Handheld shot.
4k00:15Olives close up on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive branches blurred at background. Handheld shot.
Olives close up on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive trees blurred at background. Handheld shot.
4k00:11Olives close up on an olive branch at sunlight with some olive trees blurred at background. Handheld shot.
Olives on an olive branch with a flare sunlight and some olive trees blurred at background. Handheld shot.
4k00:13Olives on an olive branch with a flare sunlight and some olive trees blurred at background. Handheld shot.
Olives on an olive branch at sunlight. Handheld shot.
4k00:10Olives on an olive branch at sunlight. Handheld shot.

Related video keywords