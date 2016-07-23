 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

The most famous tourist attraction in Venice - the Gondola service - VENICE / ITALY - JUNE 29, 2016

4

By 4kclips

  • Stock footage ID: 18205729
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4126.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV74.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV15.1 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Venice, Italy. September 15, 2018. Wonderful landscape at Grande Canal, Its buildings and famous landmarks
4k00:07Venice, Italy. September 15, 2018. Wonderful landscape at Grande Canal, Its buildings and famous landmarks
Venice, Italy - 15.03.2019: View of the Grand Canal and Rialto Bridge from the boat
4k00:27Venice, Italy - 15.03.2019: View of the Grand Canal and Rialto Bridge from the boat
Venice, Italy. September 15, 2018. Wonderful landscape at Grande Canal, Its buildings and famous landmarks
4k00:07Venice, Italy. September 15, 2018. Wonderful landscape at Grande Canal, Its buildings and famous landmarks
Gondalas in front of Campo Erberia, Venice
4k00:31Gondalas in front of Campo Erberia, Venice
Campo Erberia with gondolas and water taxi in Venice Italy
4k00:14Campo Erberia with gondolas and water taxi in Venice Italy
Impressive Grand Canal in Venice city center - VENICE / ITALY - JUNE 29, 2016
4k00:17Impressive Grand Canal in Venice city center - VENICE / ITALY - JUNE 29, 2016
VENICE, ITALY-CIRCA 2011-The Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy.
hd00:26VENICE, ITALY-CIRCA 2011-The Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy.
VENICE, Italy - May 2019: luxury taxi boat of Venice swims past the camera at sunset time against the backdrop of the houses of the Grand Canal. Slow motion.
4k00:18VENICE, Italy - May 2019: luxury taxi boat of Venice swims past the camera at sunset time against the backdrop of the houses of the Grand Canal. Slow motion.
See all

Related stock videos

Magic drone shot of Venice with gondola in canal
hd00:16Magic drone shot of Venice with gondola in canal
VENICE, ITALY-CIRCA 2011-A gondola is rowed by a gondolier in front of the setting sun in romantic Venice, Italy.
hd00:59VENICE, ITALY-CIRCA 2011-A gondola is rowed by a gondolier in front of the setting sun in romantic Venice, Italy.
Romantic tour in gondola, rowed by a gondolier in the venice canal.
hd00:20Romantic tour in gondola, rowed by a gondolier in the venice canal.
Venice Grand Canal skyline in Italy . As UNESCO world heritage, Venice is an important tourist destination in Italy with its beautiful cityscape, also busy port of Italy .
hd00:13Venice Grand Canal skyline in Italy . As UNESCO world heritage, Venice is an important tourist destination in Italy with its beautiful cityscape, also busy port of Italy .
Video of an empty Venice in Italy; a swinging boat on the shore; no people; coronavirus in Italy
hd00:32Video of an empty Venice in Italy; a swinging boat on the shore; no people; coronavirus in Italy
Time lapse Sun rising over of Grand Canal traffic and Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute, view from Accademia bridge, Venice, Italy
4k00:11Time lapse Sun rising over of Grand Canal traffic and Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute, view from Accademia bridge, Venice, Italy
Aerial drone panoramic video of iconic Saint Mark's square or Piazza San Marco featuring Doge's Palace, Basilica and Campanile, Venice, Italy
4k00:10Aerial drone panoramic video of iconic Saint Mark's square or Piazza San Marco featuring Doge's Palace, Basilica and Campanile, Venice, Italy
Traditional Gondolas on Canal Grande with San Giorgio Maggiore church in the background at morning, San Marco, Venice, Italy, 4k
4k00:50Traditional Gondolas on Canal Grande with San Giorgio Maggiore church in the background at morning, San Marco, Venice, Italy, 4k

Related video keywords