0
Stock video
Telescope observatory over the clouds - Mauna Kea, Hawaii
S
By SASER
- Stock footage ID: 17809489
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|848.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|123 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:13This, the Gran Telescopio Canarias, is one of the biggest telescopes on La Palma, an isalnd famous for its clear skies.
hd00:25Remote location observatory Big Island Hawaii scientific research terrestrial meteorology reflection images lenses radio satellite
hd00:24Elevated position white observatory buildings geographical surveillance planets electromagnetic data telescope future antenna blue sky
4k00:22Port of Amsterdam, Noord-Holland/Netherlands -Jul 31-07-19- Chemical tanker Amanda at departure. A chemical tanker is a type of tanker that is designed to transport chemicals in bulk.
Related stock videos
hd00:28Silhouettes of satellite dishes or radio antennas against night sky. Space observatory or Air defence radar over dramatic night sky. Creative artwork decoration. Selective focus
hd00:29Silhouettes of satellite dishes or radio antennas against night sky. Space observatory or Air defence radar over dramatic night sky. Creative artwork decoration. Selective focus
4k00:38Silhouettes of satellite dishes or radio antennas against night sky. Space observatory or Air defence radar over dramatic night sky. Creative artwork decoration. Selective focus
Related video keywords
4kaerial viewantennaastronomicalastronomybackgroundbarrenbigbig islandbiggestblueblue skybuildingcinematicclearcloudscommunicationsdomesdroneelevatedhawaiihigh qualityinfra redlandscapemauna keamilky waymountainobservatoryoverpeakplanetsradiosatellitescienceskyspacestarsummitsurveillancetelescopetopuhdvolcanowhite