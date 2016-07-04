 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young attractive woman talking on the phone in the park. Close up. Dolly shot

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 17766904
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV2.2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV141.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV21.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Young attractive woman texting on the phone. Close up. Dolly shot
4k00:16Young attractive woman texting on the phone. Close up. Dolly shot
Young woman thinking upset in the park. Close up. Dolly shot
4k00:38Young woman thinking upset in the park. Close up. Dolly shot
Young attractive woman resting pacefully in the park. Close up. Dolly shot
4k00:16Young attractive woman resting pacefully in the park. Close up. Dolly shot
Woman turns her face, smiles to camera as she runs in nature. Dark hair is swaying. slow mo, steadicam shot
hd00:13Woman turns her face, smiles to camera as she runs in nature. Dark hair is swaying. slow mo, steadicam shot
Woman shows her very long hair at the park
hd00:10Woman shows her very long hair at the park
A woman recovering her breath
hd00:14A woman recovering her breath
girl blowing bubbles outdoors closeup
hd00:13girl blowing bubbles outdoors closeup
Young couple jogging in park, super slow motion 240fps
hd00:29Young couple jogging in park, super slow motion 240fps
See all

Related stock videos

Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
Close up of Woman’s Face, Girl opening her Beautiful blue azzure Eyes, Attractive Ginger. Natural Beauty with Freckles. Gorgeous woman with long Eyelashes and Attractive Appearance. Slow motion.
4k00:08Close up of Woman’s Face, Girl opening her Beautiful blue azzure Eyes, Attractive Ginger. Natural Beauty with Freckles. Gorgeous woman with long Eyelashes and Attractive Appearance. Slow motion.
confident business woman walking in airport smiling independent female executive enjoying successful corporate career 4k footage
4k00:13confident business woman walking in airport smiling independent female executive enjoying successful corporate career 4k footage
Successful young beautiful asian woman with tablet and coffee cup walking between business buildings and smiling with joy. Attractive business girl. Career people.
4k00:19Successful young beautiful asian woman with tablet and coffee cup walking between business buildings and smiling with joy. Attractive business girl. Career people.
Beautiful woman’s eyes opening while looking at Camera, having long nice Eyelashes. Attractive girl with nice Freckles on her Beautiful Face. Red haired woman with Charming Appearance
hd00:10Beautiful woman’s eyes opening while looking at Camera, having long nice Eyelashes. Attractive girl with nice Freckles on her Beautiful Face. Red haired woman with Charming Appearance
Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
4k00:15Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
Beautiful young woman performing a spiritual yoga pose on the top of a mountain at sunrise in slow motion, sunrise zen wellness
4k00:18Beautiful young woman performing a spiritual yoga pose on the top of a mountain at sunrise in slow motion, sunrise zen wellness
fun friends jumping in swimming pool at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation enjoying sunny day on travel holiday 4k
4k00:12fun friends jumping in swimming pool at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation enjoying sunny day on travel holiday 4k

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Beautiful woman online banking using smartphone shopping online with credit card at home lifestyle
4k00:14Beautiful woman online banking using smartphone shopping online with credit card at home lifestyle
Beautiful woman using smart phone technology app walking through city streets living urban happy lifestyle
4k00:12Beautiful woman using smart phone technology app walking through city streets living urban happy lifestyle
Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
4k00:08Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
Same model in other videos
Young couple in love chilling in the park. Dolly shot
4k00:28Young couple in love chilling in the park. Dolly shot
Young couple texting in the park, lying on the grass. High angle view
4k00:12Young couple texting in the park, lying on the grass. High angle view
Young couple walking hand to hand in the park. Close up. Dolly shot.
4k00:21Young couple walking hand to hand in the park. Close up. Dolly shot.
Young attractive man texting on her phone in the park. Close up. Dolly shot
4k00:17Young attractive man texting on her phone in the park. Close up. Dolly shot
Happy young couple hugging in the park. He feels his girlfriend. Close up. Handheld shot
4k00:20Happy young couple hugging in the park. He feels his girlfriend. Close up. Handheld shot
Young man talking on the phone in the park. Close up. Dolly shot
4k00:22Young man talking on the phone in the park. Close up. Dolly shot
Young couple walking in the park. She talks and laughs. Dolly shot.
4k00:11Young couple walking in the park. She talks and laughs. Dolly shot.
Portrait young attractive man looking serious at the camera in the park. He looks at the camera. Handheld shot
4k00:12Portrait young attractive man looking serious at the camera in the park. He looks at the camera. Handheld shot

Related video keywords