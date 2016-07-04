 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Portrait of a young attractive couple looking happy at the camera in the park. They smiles looking at the camera. Handheld shot.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 17766889
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV78.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV12.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Young happy couple smiling together in the streets outdoors
4k00:07Young happy couple smiling together in the streets outdoors
Loving couple sitting on the beach and hugging, sunset.
hd00:10Loving couple sitting on the beach and hugging, sunset.
Happy Couple Picnic, Girlfriend Feeding Boyfriend With A Snack Outdoors
4k00:29Happy Couple Picnic, Girlfriend Feeding Boyfriend With A Snack Outdoors
Closeup portrait of young couple looking aside, boy smoking hookah. Slowly
hd00:35Closeup portrait of young couple looking aside, boy smoking hookah. Slowly
Bearded funny guy with long dark hair and young man with short hair are dressed in fake body muscle costume and bow ties, they are dancing and singing on camera standing outside at some park.
hd00:13Bearded funny guy with long dark hair and young man with short hair are dressed in fake body muscle costume and bow ties, they are dancing and singing on camera standing outside at some park.
People Startled Or Surprised
4k00:10People Startled Or Surprised
Woman Ignores Man Complaining
4k00:17Woman Ignores Man Complaining
Two young multi-ethnic business couple smiling together
4k00:07Two young multi-ethnic business couple smiling together
See all

Related stock videos

Lovely Couple Use Laptop Computer with Conference Video Call App to Chat With Friends, Relatives and Coworkers. Remote Work, Home Office, Staying in Touch with Friends and Family. POV Zoom Out
4k00:08Lovely Couple Use Laptop Computer with Conference Video Call App to Chat With Friends, Relatives and Coworkers. Remote Work, Home Office, Staying in Touch with Friends and Family. POV Zoom Out
Baby taking first steps with mother help
hd00:15Baby taking first steps with mother help
Cheerful young couple on the beach take a selfie portrait at sunrise. Shot in Australia People enjoying vacations concept
hd00:13Cheerful young couple on the beach take a selfie portrait at sunrise. Shot in Australia People enjoying vacations concept
Young couple hiking stand on a mountain peak above the clouds and take a selfie portrait, sun shining over the mountains. Beautiful sunbeam effect making an idyllic landscape.
hd00:13Young couple hiking stand on a mountain peak above the clouds and take a selfie portrait, sun shining over the mountains. Beautiful sunbeam effect making an idyllic landscape.
Carefree smiling couple in love dancing and hugging outdoor
hd00:29Carefree smiling couple in love dancing and hugging outdoor
Two happy female friends enjoying traveling in the car. Sitting in front seat and having fun on a road trip. Girls driving car and dancing. Concept of youth, friendship, holidays and vacation.
4k00:25Two happy female friends enjoying traveling in the car. Sitting in front seat and having fun on a road trip. Girls driving car and dancing. Concept of youth, friendship, holidays and vacation.
POINT OF VIEW: Young Woman Pulling her Boyfriend Through Autumn City Street. SLOW MOTION 120 fps. POV: Happy Girlfriend Makes her Man to Follow Her to the City Bridge.
4k00:31POINT OF VIEW: Young Woman Pulling her Boyfriend Through Autumn City Street. SLOW MOTION 120 fps. POV: Happy Girlfriend Makes her Man to Follow Her to the City Bridge.
Close up portrait happy couple faces looking through joined fingers making heart shape. St Valentines Day celebration, romantic relationships, just married spouses, sincere feelings and love concept
4k00:14Close up portrait happy couple faces looking through joined fingers making heart shape. St Valentines Day celebration, romantic relationships, just married spouses, sincere feelings and love concept

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Happy Japanese couple looking up at buildings together in a quiet metropolitan street in Japan with soft natural lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED pan around camera.
4k00:21Happy Japanese couple looking up at buildings together in a quiet metropolitan street in Japan with soft natural lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED pan around camera.
Portrait of a beautiful young woman (girl) having fun on the rides at the Luna Park. Concept: Happiness, freedom, fun.
4k00:18Portrait of a beautiful young woman (girl) having fun on the rides at the Luna Park. Concept: Happiness, freedom, fun.
Tourist couple taking selfie under Eiffel Tower Paris smartphone in city sharing lifestyle photo enjoying holiday European vacation travel adventure POV
4k00:10Tourist couple taking selfie under Eiffel Tower Paris smartphone in city sharing lifestyle photo enjoying holiday European vacation travel adventure POV
Young couple sitting outside and looking on the girlfriend's phone happily in Kyoto, Japan with soft natural lighting. Close up to wide shot on 4k RED camera on a gimbal.
4k00:32Young couple sitting outside and looking on the girlfriend's phone happily in Kyoto, Japan with soft natural lighting. Close up to wide shot on 4k RED camera on a gimbal.
Same model in other videos
Young couple in love chilling in the park. Dolly shot
4k00:28Young couple in love chilling in the park. Dolly shot
Young couple texting in the park, lying on the grass. High angle view
4k00:12Young couple texting in the park, lying on the grass. High angle view
Young couple walking hand to hand in the park. Close up. Dolly shot.
4k00:21Young couple walking hand to hand in the park. Close up. Dolly shot.
Young attractive man texting on her phone in the park. Close up. Dolly shot
4k00:17Young attractive man texting on her phone in the park. Close up. Dolly shot
Happy young couple hugging in the park. He feels his girlfriend. Close up. Handheld shot
4k00:20Happy young couple hugging in the park. He feels his girlfriend. Close up. Handheld shot
Young man talking on the phone in the park. Close up. Dolly shot
4k00:22Young man talking on the phone in the park. Close up. Dolly shot
Young couple walking in the park. She talks and laughs. Dolly shot.
4k00:11Young couple walking in the park. She talks and laughs. Dolly shot.
Portrait young attractive man looking serious at the camera in the park. He looks at the camera. Handheld shot
4k00:12Portrait young attractive man looking serious at the camera in the park. He looks at the camera. Handheld shot

Related video keywords