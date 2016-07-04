 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young couple walking hand to hand in the park. Close up. Dolly shot.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 17766886
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.7 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV102.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV15 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Old lady and man holding hands and walking in summer park, romantic moments
hd00:08Old lady and man holding hands and walking in summer park, romantic moments
Cheerful, in love, happy couple walking along the alley in the city
hd00:16Cheerful, in love, happy couple walking along the alley in the city
the bride and groom are walking in the park in anticipation of the wedding ceremony. holding on to the hand
hd00:12the bride and groom are walking in the park in anticipation of the wedding ceremony. holding on to the hand
the bride and groom are walking in the park in anticipation of the wedding ceremony, holding hands
hd00:12the bride and groom are walking in the park in anticipation of the wedding ceremony, holding hands
Shot of young hands gay couple stroking and holding stand homosexual romance relationship lgbt support happiness outdoors dating close up slow motion
4k00:12Shot of young hands gay couple stroking and holding stand homosexual romance relationship lgbt support happiness outdoors dating close up slow motion
The man is a maniac with a knife in his hand on the rail
4k00:16The man is a maniac with a knife in his hand on the rail
Few shots. Beautiful curly woman in a cute pink dress, and handsome bearded man in casual wear. Young couple holding hands, looking at each other in a bright sunshine by the deep lake.
hd00:27Few shots. Beautiful curly woman in a cute pink dress, and handsome bearded man in casual wear. Young couple holding hands, looking at each other in a bright sunshine by the deep lake.
Couple holding hands in love enjoying vacation romantic at sunset at beach looking at ocean view hand in hand on honeymoon travel holidays getaway. Mixed race couple. Big Island, Hawaii, USA. RED EPIC
4k00:11Couple holding hands in love enjoying vacation romantic at sunset at beach looking at ocean view hand in hand on honeymoon travel holidays getaway. Mixed race couple. Big Island, Hawaii, USA. RED EPIC
See all

Related stock videos

people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
4k00:22people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
hd00:13Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
Happy family young parents drawing coloring picture with pencils helping cute child daughter enjoying talk play laying on warm floor at home, mom dad and kid girl having fun in living room on leisure
hd00:26Happy family young parents drawing coloring picture with pencils helping cute child daughter enjoying talk play laying on warm floor at home, mom dad and kid girl having fun in living room on leisure
Housing agent is giving keys to buyers of new apartment, happy husband and wife are hugging and kissing, man is shaking hands with female realtor.
4k00:16Housing agent is giving keys to buyers of new apartment, happy husband and wife are hugging and kissing, man is shaking hands with female realtor.
fun friends jumping in swimming pool at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation enjoying sunny day on travel holiday 4k
4k00:12fun friends jumping in swimming pool at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation enjoying sunny day on travel holiday 4k
Slowmotion of Young joyful couple have fun dancing and singing while cooking in the kitchen at home
hd00:29Slowmotion of Young joyful couple have fun dancing and singing while cooking in the kitchen at home
Happy young couple clients customers sign loan investment contract agreement making sale purchase real estate family mortgage deal handshake realtor broker insurer, taking loan, buying insurance
hd00:10Happy young couple clients customers sign loan investment contract agreement making sale purchase real estate family mortgage deal handshake realtor broker insurer, taking loan, buying insurance

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Group of Mixed Race People Having fun, Communicating and Eating at Outdoor Family Dinner. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:09Group of Mixed Race People Having fun, Communicating and Eating at Outdoor Family Dinner. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Happy couple walk into their dream home and embrace slow motion steadicam shot
4k00:25Happy couple walk into their dream home and embrace slow motion steadicam shot
Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).

Related video keywords