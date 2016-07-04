 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young couple in love chilling in the park. He is texting while she read a book. Dolly shot

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 17766877
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV2.4 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV178.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV37.8 MB

Visually similar stock footage

the Adult Man Walks in the Central Park of a City of Opole (Poland). it Slowly Approaches to a Bench and Sits Down on Her. Crouching on a Bench, the Man Puts on Her the Backpack.
4k00:08the Adult Man Walks in the Central Park of a City of Opole (Poland). it Slowly Approaches to a Bench and Sits Down on Her. Crouching on a Bench, the Man Puts on Her the Backpack.
Mama with a small daughter on a swing in the garden
hd00:04Mama with a small daughter on a swing in the garden
Child Walking in Forest, Kid Outdoor Nature, Girl Playing in Camping Adventure
4k00:19Child Walking in Forest, Kid Outdoor Nature, Girl Playing in Camping Adventure
Girls swinging at outdoors yard
4k00:30Girls swinging at outdoors yard
Sports training on the crossbar, the athlete added extra weight.
hd00:13Sports training on the crossbar, the athlete added extra weight.
Young hiker girl searching phone in her backpack
hd00:24Young hiker girl searching phone in her backpack
E-Bike Rider girl riding on bike trail on Sunday morning. Pretty joyful woman riding electric bicycles wearing summer clothing, Protective helmets and sunglasses, enjoying ride.
hd00:16E-Bike Rider girl riding on bike trail on Sunday morning. Pretty joyful woman riding electric bicycles wearing summer clothing, Protective helmets and sunglasses, enjoying ride.
Woman outdoor. Fashion autumn girl relaxing in park 4K.
4k00:11Woman outdoor. Fashion autumn girl relaxing in park 4K.
See all

Related stock videos

people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
4k00:22people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
hd00:13Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
Happy family young parents drawing coloring picture with pencils helping cute child daughter enjoying talk play laying on warm floor at home, mom dad and kid girl having fun in living room on leisure
hd00:26Happy family young parents drawing coloring picture with pencils helping cute child daughter enjoying talk play laying on warm floor at home, mom dad and kid girl having fun in living room on leisure
Happy couple spinning around in new house. Young couple celebrating relocation together. Smiling man and woman having fun at luxury house. Love couple hugging in new apartment
4k00:21Happy couple spinning around in new house. Young couple celebrating relocation together. Smiling man and woman having fun at luxury house. Love couple hugging in new apartment
Slowmotion of Young joyful couple have fun dancing and singing while cooking in the kitchen at home
hd00:29Slowmotion of Young joyful couple have fun dancing and singing while cooking in the kitchen at home
Active Family Group Move in Rent Real Estate. Positive Looking at Relocating or Unpacking of Carton Pack by Playful Family. Little girl jumps on hands to mom. Enjoying Life or Dream of Small Child by
4k00:08Active Family Group Move in Rent Real Estate. Positive Looking at Relocating or Unpacking of Carton Pack by Playful Family. Little girl jumps on hands to mom. Enjoying Life or Dream of Small Child by
Social distancing. Multiracial Friends in protective face mask greet their elbows. Elbow bump is new greeting to avoid spread of coronavirus or covid-19 - Avoid or Stop handshakes due to pandemic
hd00:16Social distancing. Multiracial Friends in protective face mask greet their elbows. Elbow bump is new greeting to avoid spread of coronavirus or covid-19 - Avoid or Stop handshakes due to pandemic

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Happy couple walk into their dream home and embrace slow motion steadicam shot
4k00:25Happy couple walk into their dream home and embrace slow motion steadicam shot
Happy young couple newly wed dancing listening to music in kitchen wearing pajamas coffee morning at home in love having fun
4k00:16Happy young couple newly wed dancing listening to music in kitchen wearing pajamas coffee morning at home in love having fun
Morning at home happy young couple newly wed dancing listening to music in kitchen wearing pajamas in love having fun
4k00:18Morning at home happy young couple newly wed dancing listening to music in kitchen wearing pajamas in love having fun
Close-up of a Handsome Young Man Proposing to His Girlfriend. He Opens Ring Box for Her She Takes the Ring and Wears it. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Close-up of a Handsome Young Man Proposing to His Girlfriend. He Opens Ring Box for Her She Takes the Ring and Wears it. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Young couple in love chilling in the park. Dolly shot
4k00:28Young couple in love chilling in the park. Dolly shot
Young couple texting in the park, lying on the grass. High angle view
4k00:12Young couple texting in the park, lying on the grass. High angle view
Young couple walking hand to hand in the park. Close up. Dolly shot.
4k00:21Young couple walking hand to hand in the park. Close up. Dolly shot.
Young attractive man texting on her phone in the park. Close up. Dolly shot
4k00:17Young attractive man texting on her phone in the park. Close up. Dolly shot
Happy young couple hugging in the park. He feels his girlfriend. Close up. Handheld shot
4k00:20Happy young couple hugging in the park. He feels his girlfriend. Close up. Handheld shot
Young man talking on the phone in the park. Close up. Dolly shot
4k00:22Young man talking on the phone in the park. Close up. Dolly shot
Young couple walking in the park. She talks and laughs. Dolly shot.
4k00:11Young couple walking in the park. She talks and laughs. Dolly shot.
Portrait young attractive man looking serious at the camera in the park. He looks at the camera. Handheld shot
4k00:12Portrait young attractive man looking serious at the camera in the park. He looks at the camera. Handheld shot

Related video keywords