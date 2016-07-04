 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young couple in love walking in the park, talking and laughing. Dolly shot.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 17766853
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV599.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV39.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Happy couple is walking in autumn time, forest. Romantic date, holiday and trekking. Love, spring concept. Girlfriend, boyfriend and marriage people.
4k00:16Happy couple is walking in autumn time, forest. Romantic date, holiday and trekking. Love, spring concept. Girlfriend, boyfriend and marriage people.
Couple jogging in park with their backs to camera in slow motion
hd00:21Couple jogging in park with their backs to camera in slow motion
betrayal: two boys kissing are discovered by the boyfriend of the girl
hd00:49betrayal: two boys kissing are discovered by the boyfriend of the girl
Cheerful, happy, loving couple cuddling tenderly in the city alley.slow-mo
hd00:09Cheerful, happy, loving couple cuddling tenderly in the city alley.slow-mo
Outdoor scene of beautiful female graduating student dressed in cup and gown,hugging her parents.
hd00:11Outdoor scene of beautiful female graduating student dressed in cup and gown,hugging her parents.
Cute Japanese couple walk along Cherry blossom River look back shy fun at camera
4k00:13Cute Japanese couple walk along Cherry blossom River look back shy fun at camera
Back view of a young pretty couple in casual clothes spending time together in the park, having a date. Lovers sitting on the bench, girl hugging her boyfriend. Leisure outdoors. Camera moves closer
4k00:07Back view of a young pretty couple in casual clothes spending time together in the park, having a date. Lovers sitting on the bench, girl hugging her boyfriend. Leisure outdoors. Camera moves closer
Grandmother with granddaughter in the park. Grandma with her little granddaughter watch the green landscape of the park.
4k00:12Grandmother with granddaughter in the park. Grandma with her little granddaughter watch the green landscape of the park.
See all

Related stock videos

people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
4k00:22people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
hd00:13Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
Happy family young parents drawing coloring picture with pencils helping cute child daughter enjoying talk play laying on warm floor at home, mom dad and kid girl having fun in living room on leisure
hd00:26Happy family young parents drawing coloring picture with pencils helping cute child daughter enjoying talk play laying on warm floor at home, mom dad and kid girl having fun in living room on leisure
Happy couple spinning around in new house. Young couple celebrating relocation together. Smiling man and woman having fun at luxury house. Love couple hugging in new apartment
4k00:21Happy couple spinning around in new house. Young couple celebrating relocation together. Smiling man and woman having fun at luxury house. Love couple hugging in new apartment
Slowmotion of Young joyful couple have fun dancing and singing while cooking in the kitchen at home
hd00:29Slowmotion of Young joyful couple have fun dancing and singing while cooking in the kitchen at home
Active Family Group Move in Rent Real Estate. Positive Looking at Relocating or Unpacking of Carton Pack by Playful Family. Little girl jumps on hands to mom. Enjoying Life or Dream of Small Child by
4k00:08Active Family Group Move in Rent Real Estate. Positive Looking at Relocating or Unpacking of Carton Pack by Playful Family. Little girl jumps on hands to mom. Enjoying Life or Dream of Small Child by
Social distancing. Multiracial Friends in protective face mask greet their elbows. Elbow bump is new greeting to avoid spread of coronavirus or covid-19 - Avoid or Stop handshakes due to pandemic
hd00:16Social distancing. Multiracial Friends in protective face mask greet their elbows. Elbow bump is new greeting to avoid spread of coronavirus or covid-19 - Avoid or Stop handshakes due to pandemic

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Happy couple walk into their dream home and embrace slow motion steadicam shot
4k00:25Happy couple walk into their dream home and embrace slow motion steadicam shot
Happy young couple newly wed dancing listening to music in kitchen wearing pajamas coffee morning at home in love having fun
4k00:16Happy young couple newly wed dancing listening to music in kitchen wearing pajamas coffee morning at home in love having fun
Morning at home happy young couple newly wed dancing listening to music in kitchen wearing pajamas in love having fun
4k00:18Morning at home happy young couple newly wed dancing listening to music in kitchen wearing pajamas in love having fun
Close-up of a Handsome Young Man Proposing to His Girlfriend. He Opens Ring Box for Her She Takes the Ring and Wears it. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Close-up of a Handsome Young Man Proposing to His Girlfriend. He Opens Ring Box for Her She Takes the Ring and Wears it. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Young couple in love chilling in the park. Dolly shot
4k00:28Young couple in love chilling in the park. Dolly shot
Young couple texting in the park, lying on the grass. High angle view
4k00:12Young couple texting in the park, lying on the grass. High angle view
Young couple walking hand to hand in the park. Close up. Dolly shot.
4k00:21Young couple walking hand to hand in the park. Close up. Dolly shot.
Young attractive man texting on her phone in the park. Close up. Dolly shot
4k00:17Young attractive man texting on her phone in the park. Close up. Dolly shot
Happy young couple hugging in the park. He feels his girlfriend. Close up. Handheld shot
4k00:20Happy young couple hugging in the park. He feels his girlfriend. Close up. Handheld shot
Young man talking on the phone in the park. Close up. Dolly shot
4k00:22Young man talking on the phone in the park. Close up. Dolly shot
Young couple walking in the park. She talks and laughs. Dolly shot.
4k00:11Young couple walking in the park. She talks and laughs. Dolly shot.
Portrait young attractive man looking serious at the camera in the park. He looks at the camera. Handheld shot
4k00:12Portrait young attractive man looking serious at the camera in the park. He looks at the camera. Handheld shot

Related video keywords