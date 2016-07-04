0
Stock video
Young couple texting in the park, lying on the grass. High angle view
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 17766826
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|116.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|26 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:20An African American couple gives each other piggy back rides on green screen. On green screen to be keyed or composited.
4k00:20Lovely interracial couple being affectionate in fall clothing on green screen. On green screen to be keyed or composited.
Related stock videos
hd00:10Worried upset woman feeling offended frustrated after quarrel, thinking of breaking up or divorce, distraught couple experiencing betrayal misunderstanding, having problems in difficult relationships
hd00:08Happy family leisure at home concept, couple parents relaxing talking on sofa couch in comfort living room lit with light while little kid child daughter enjoy activity playing drawing on warm floor
4k00:08Happy Hispanic couple jumping on soft sofa laugh enjoy relax, rest on cozy couch feel overjoyed celebrate move day to own home, rented flat. Homeowners family, fashionable furniture store ad concept
hd00:18Happy married caucasian couple using laptop at home Spbd. man and woman watching movies, browsing internet, searching. concept technology, communication, husband. resting at home
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:22Young Couple are Lying on the Floor and Watching Scary Movie and Have Fun at Home at Evening. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD). ProRes codec - Great for editing, color correction and grading.
4k00:14Young Happy Smiling Couple are Lying on the Floor and Watching TV and Eating Popcorn. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD). ProRes codec - Great for editing, color correction and grading.
4k00:26Young woman having video chat holding smartphone webcam chatting to girlfriend lying in bed at home
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Portrait young attractive man looking serious at the camera in the park. He looks at the camera. Handheld shot