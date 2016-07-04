0
Stock video
Young attractive couple walking in the park, talking and laughing. Dolly shot.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 17766808
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|845.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|53.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:20Charming girl and squirrel in park. 2 shots. 1. Girl stands with photo camera in the park. She takes pictures on nature. 2. Squirrel is running in the background. Wind blows sun shines.
4k00:12Family walks on the lawn. Dad and Mom raise their daughter by the arms above the ground. Summer walk in the park. Time spent with the family. Children's flight. Ultra hd. 4K.
Related stock videos
4k00:22people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
hd00:13Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
hd00:26Happy family young parents drawing coloring picture with pencils helping cute child daughter enjoying talk play laying on warm floor at home, mom dad and kid girl having fun in living room on leisure
4k00:16Housing agent is giving keys to buyers of new apartment, happy husband and wife are hugging and kissing, man is shaking hands with female realtor.
4k00:12fun friends jumping in swimming pool at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation enjoying sunny day on travel holiday 4k
hd00:29Slowmotion of Young joyful couple have fun dancing and singing while cooking in the kitchen at home
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:09Group of Mixed Race People Having fun, Communicating and Eating at Outdoor Family Dinner. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
20s30s4kadultback viewbeautifulbig shotbikeboyfriendcasualcaucasiancoupledatedolly shotfemalefriendsgirlgirlfriendgreenhandshappyholdinglifestylelovemalemanmodernnatureoutdooroutsideparkpeoplepersonreal locationrelationshipromanticsmilingspringsteadystrollsummertogethertogethernesstwouhdwalkwomanyoung