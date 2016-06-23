 
0

Stock video

Coquitlam, BC, Canada - June 12, 2016 : Festival Coquitlam Grand Parade for multicultural with 4k resolution.

I

By Icatnews

  • Stock footage ID: 17522854
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP458.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV96.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV19.1 MB

See all

