 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

SICEVO, SERBIA, MAY 2016: Interior of an old hydro power plant in Sicevo near Nis, south Serbia. It is in use since 1931.

u

By urbazon

  • Stock footage ID: 17502553
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4100.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV55.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

1970s: Men work on train car. Man holds clipboard and inspects work. Man works in factory.
4k00:371970s: Men work on train car. Man holds clipboard and inspects work. Man works in factory.
Dog Barking In Its Cage
hd00:22Dog Barking In Its Cage
CIRCA 2011: WS PAN Men weaving on looms / India
hd00:19CIRCA 2011: WS PAN Men weaving on looms / India
Porto / Portugal - 05 27 2019: The interior of Sao Bento Train Station in Porto is decorated in the country's iconic azulejo ceramic tile art.
4k00:05Porto / Portugal - 05 27 2019: The interior of Sao Bento Train Station in Porto is decorated in the country's iconic azulejo ceramic tile art.
The process of furniture production, the production of furniture panels. Mechanism close-up
hd00:07The process of furniture production, the production of furniture panels. Mechanism close-up
18.06.2016 - Milan, Italy. Milan railway station inside. Beautiful art deco building interior.
4k00:0918.06.2016 - Milan, Italy. Milan railway station inside. Beautiful art deco building interior.
Apiary with honeybees
hd00:17Apiary with honeybees
Religious shop in Rome glidecam slow motion. Rome, Italy. July 2010
hd00:39Religious shop in Rome glidecam slow motion. Rome, Italy. July 2010
See all

Related stock videos

Turbine in Hydroelectric Power Plant, Africa
hd00:24Turbine in Hydroelectric Power Plant, Africa
Turbine shaft of Itaipu dam on river Parana on the border of Brazil and Paraguay
hd00:10Turbine shaft of Itaipu dam on river Parana on the border of Brazil and Paraguay
Camera tilts up over the interior of a water generator turbine in a hydroelectric facility
hd00:11Camera tilts up over the interior of a water generator turbine in a hydroelectric facility
Interior of an industrial water driven corn mill, sound of creaking and groaning of the timber
4k00:10Interior of an industrial water driven corn mill, sound of creaking and groaning of the timber
Turbine in Hydroelectric Power Plant
hd00:16Turbine in Hydroelectric Power Plant
Trolleys with sand and stones are standing. Subway inside.
hd00:09Trolleys with sand and stones are standing. Subway inside.
CIRCA 2010s - Interior of a hydroelectric power plant includes maintenance of turbine.
hd00:46CIRCA 2010s - Interior of a hydroelectric power plant includes maintenance of turbine.
CIRCA 2010s - Interior of a hydroelectric power plant.
hd00:13CIRCA 2010s - Interior of a hydroelectric power plant.

Related video keywords