0
Stock video
SICEVO, SERBIA, MAY 2016: Interior of an old hydro power plant in Sicevo near Nis, south Serbia. It is in use since 1931.
u
By urbazon
- Stock footage ID: 17502553
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|100.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|55.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:05Porto / Portugal - 05 27 2019: The interior of Sao Bento Train Station in Porto is decorated in the country's iconic azulejo ceramic tile art.
4k00:0918.06.2016 - Milan, Italy. Milan railway station inside. Beautiful art deco building interior.
Related stock videos
4k00:10Interior of an industrial water driven corn mill, sound of creaking and groaning of the timber