 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Moving cart,dropping gift box, shopping bag, and typo 'FINAL SALE'(included alpha)

C

By ConvertSight

  • Stock footage ID: 17476036
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV165.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Moving cart,dropping gift box, shopping bag, and typo 'WINTER SALE'(included alpha)
hd00:20Moving cart,dropping gift box, shopping bag, and typo 'WINTER SALE'(included alpha)
Moving cart,dropping gift box, shopping bag, and typo 'SALE'(included alpha)
hd00:17Moving cart,dropping gift box, shopping bag, and typo 'SALE'(included alpha)
white piggy bank with european currency rotating against gray background, 5 euros side view. concept of savings
hd00:23white piggy bank with european currency rotating against gray background, 5 euros side view. concept of savings
sale
hd00:21sale
Shopping Cart,dropping gift box, shopping bag (included alpha)
hd00:10Shopping Cart,dropping gift box, shopping bag (included alpha)
Moving cart,dropping gift box, shopping bag (included alpha)
hd00:14Moving cart,dropping gift box, shopping bag (included alpha)
big sale concept with rolling shopping trolleys
hd00:05big sale concept with rolling shopping trolleys
shopping trolley with sale icons
hd00:08shopping trolley with sale icons
See all

Related stock videos

Attractive young blonde woman owner turns sign from close to open and shares a friendly, bright smile to camera. Inside the shop. Being friendly. Successful morning, having a break.
hd00:13Attractive young blonde woman owner turns sign from close to open and shares a friendly, bright smile to camera. Inside the shop. Being friendly. Successful morning, having a break.
Signing a day on a calendar by red pen, fourteenth of february Valentine's day
hd00:06Signing a day on a calendar by red pen, fourteenth of february Valentine's day
Close up of businessman cutting red ribbon with pair of scissors
4k00:12Close up of businessman cutting red ribbon with pair of scissors
Flat style animated concept icons set of delivery service. Truck with open box container, hourglass and timer. Package in hands. Globe with parcel.
hd00:10Flat style animated concept icons set of delivery service. Truck with open box container, hourglass and timer. Package in hands. Globe with parcel.
Man's hand with white an envelope on a dark wooden background. Hand giving a blank letter. Correspondence. Business concept. Hand with blank envelope.
hd00:08 Man's hand with white an envelope on a dark wooden background. Hand giving a blank letter. Correspondence. Business concept. Hand with blank envelope.
Beautiful waitress comes to the café entrance and flips the open sign to close, then looks around and goes away into the shop/café. The end of the working day. Working hard, being tired.
hd00:18Beautiful waitress comes to the café entrance and flips the open sign to close, then looks around and goes away into the shop/café. The end of the working day. Working hard, being tired.
Gift Card. Flat design animated concept.
hd00:07Gift Card. Flat design animated concept.
Animation of fast moving basket shop with falling into basket gift boxes and shop bags in drawing style. Animation in stop motion style. Animation of seamless loop.
hd00:10Animation of fast moving basket shop with falling into basket gift boxes and shop bags in drawing style. Animation in stop motion style. Animation of seamless loop.

Related video keywords