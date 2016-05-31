 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Burning Baseball

i

By imaginima

  • Stock footage ID: 16982341
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV42.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.3 MB

Visually similar stock footage

View at concert metal glare microphone stay on stage in club under spotlight. Close up.
4k00:11View at concert metal glare microphone stay on stage in club under spotlight. Close up.
burning baseball ball
hd00:13burning baseball ball
Concert vintage microphone stay on stage in empty club under bright spotlight. Close up.
4k00:09Concert vintage microphone stay on stage in empty club under bright spotlight. Close up.
Concert vintage metal microphone stay on stage in empty club under spotlight. Close up.
4k00:11Concert vintage metal microphone stay on stage in empty club under spotlight. Close up.
Sports Ball in Particle Ring Red, with Alpha Channel
hd00:30Sports Ball in Particle Ring Red, with Alpha Channel
View at concert glare microphone stay on stage in retro club under spotlight. Close up.
4k00:10View at concert glare microphone stay on stage in retro club under spotlight. Close up.
Concert vintage glare microphone stay on stage in empty club under spotlight. Close up.
4k00:10Concert vintage glare microphone stay on stage in empty club under spotlight. Close up.
Concert vintage microphone stay on stage in empty club under white spotlight. Close up.
4k00:08Concert vintage microphone stay on stage in empty club under white spotlight. Close up.
See all

Related stock videos

Lighting the empty grass playground before the game in the stadium full of fans, sport 4K professional background animation loop
4k00:21Lighting the empty grass playground before the game in the stadium full of fans, sport 4K professional background animation loop
Great happiness of match fans
hd00:25Great happiness of match fans
Baseball Stadium Seats
hd00:06Baseball Stadium Seats
PNC Park Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball Bats
hd00:22PNC Park Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball Bats
Baseball player hitting ball, slow motion
hd00:29Baseball player hitting ball, slow motion
Illuminated empty grass playground before the game in a stadium full of fans, sport 4K professional background animation loop
4k00:15 Illuminated empty grass playground before the game in a stadium full of fans, sport 4K professional background animation loop
Super hit. Baseball bat hits the ball in slow motion, close-up, you can see how deformation ball and breaking seam thread
4k00:10Super hit. Baseball bat hits the ball in slow motion, close-up, you can see how deformation ball and breaking seam thread
OVERHEAD CRANE Batter baseball player hits a ball over a home plate. 4K UHD 60 FPS SLO MO RAW
4k00:09OVERHEAD CRANE Batter baseball player hits a ball over a home plate. 4K UHD 60 FPS SLO MO RAW

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

4k resolution footage of a dramatic soccer stadium. The stadium was made in 3d without using existing references. The crowd and light on the stadium are animated.
4k00:284k resolution footage of a dramatic soccer stadium. The stadium was made in 3d without using existing references. The crowd and light on the stadium are animated.
Baseball male player in action during the game on a professional baseball stadium. He wears unbranded sport clothes. The stadium is made in 3D.
4k00:12Baseball male player in action during the game on a professional baseball stadium. He wears unbranded sport clothes. The stadium is made in 3D.
Footage of an empty dramatic soccer stadium. The stadium was made in 3d without using existing references. The crowd and light on the stadium are animated.
4k00:12Footage of an empty dramatic soccer stadium. The stadium was made in 3d without using existing references. The crowd and light on the stadium are animated.
Footage of a dramatic soccer stadium. The stadium was made in 3d without using existing references. The crowd and light on the stadium are animated.
4k00:08Footage of a dramatic soccer stadium. The stadium was made in 3d without using existing references. The crowd and light on the stadium are animated.

Related video keywords