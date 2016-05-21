 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Peppermint plants and leaves in garden, homegrown organic plant production.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 16760626
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV780.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV99.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

cheeseweed mallow invasive plant in a garden
hd00:17cheeseweed mallow invasive plant in a garden
Nature activity in the forest
hd00:10Nature activity in the forest
In Armenia in the village, the farm settled pests, Colorado beetles, they eat the leaves and spoil the potato crop, close-up
4k00:42In Armenia in the village, the farm settled pests, Colorado beetles, they eat the leaves and spoil the potato crop, close-up
Green hairstreak (Callophrys rubi) laying eggs
4k00:20Green hairstreak (Callophrys rubi) laying eggs
Green ripening soybean field, agricultural landscape
4k00:12Green ripening soybean field, agricultural landscape
potato and potato flowers on field
hd00:13potato and potato flowers on field
Colorado potato beetle/Leptinotarsa decemlineata/
hd00:19Colorado potato beetle/Leptinotarsa decemlineata/
Close Up Fig on Tree
hd00:26Close Up Fig on Tree
See all

Related stock videos

Mentha growing in nature. Fresh green mint in the spring with water in background. Green Peppermint leaves on sunlight. Fresh and aromatic herb for tea and drinks. Nature foliage background.
hd00:14Mentha growing in nature. Fresh green mint in the spring with water in background. Green Peppermint leaves on sunlight. Fresh and aromatic herb for tea and drinks. Nature foliage background.
Farmer picking peppermint leaves in garden, homegrown organic plant production.
4k00:21Farmer picking peppermint leaves in garden, homegrown organic plant production.
Man picking peppermint leaves in garden, homegrown organic plant production.
4k00:13Man picking peppermint leaves in garden, homegrown organic plant production.
Peppermint plants and leaves in garden, homegrown organic plant production.
4k00:11Peppermint plants and leaves in garden, homegrown organic plant production.
Peppermint plants and leaves in garden, homegrown organic plant production.
4k00:11Peppermint plants and leaves in garden, homegrown organic plant production.
Close up of fresh green peppermint mint, melissa leaf in organic vegetable garden on sunny summer day. Harvesting, natural organic food Farming farmers market, Mojito, cocktail, bar, bartender 4 K
4k00:09Close up of fresh green peppermint mint, melissa leaf in organic vegetable garden on sunny summer day. Harvesting, natural organic food Farming farmers market, Mojito, cocktail, bar, bartender 4 K
Close up of fresh green peppermint mint, melissa leaf in organic vegetable garden on sunny summer day. Harvesting, natural organic food Farming farmers market, Mojito, cocktail, bar, bartender 4 K
4k00:13Close up of fresh green peppermint mint, melissa leaf in organic vegetable garden on sunny summer day. Harvesting, natural organic food Farming farmers market, Mojito, cocktail, bar, bartender 4 K
Black peppermint in a pot in nature
hd00:10Black peppermint in a pot in nature

Related video keywords