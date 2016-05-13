 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Swarm of busy honey bees entering orange color wooden beehive in the garden

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 16580446
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV355.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV52.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in the pit excavator pours earth into a truck, which then leaves, after that excavator continues to dig earth. Construction work
4k00:55In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in the pit excavator pours earth into a truck, which then leaves, after that excavator continues to dig earth. Construction work
Aerial road building site. Flight over construction crews and heavy equipment.
4k00:07Aerial road building site. Flight over construction crews and heavy equipment.
Abandoned outdoor restaurant and catering place in off-season either/or crisis. 2 shots in 1 file.
hd00:20Abandoned outdoor restaurant and catering place in off-season either/or crisis. 2 shots in 1 file.
Remains of a destroyed house. Destroyed house room ruins.
hd00:25Remains of a destroyed house. Destroyed house room ruins.
A satellite or God's view of traffic in the downtown area of San Salvador, El Salvador
4k00:29A satellite or God's view of traffic in the downtown area of San Salvador, El Salvador
Aerial Accra Ghana residential street construction 4K. West Africa on the Atlantic ocean. Summer residential area with dirt streets, homes, houses, apartments and business.
4k00:32Aerial Accra Ghana residential street construction 4K. West Africa on the Atlantic ocean. Summer residential area with dirt streets, homes, houses, apartments and business.
Steps of the stairs
hd00:27Steps of the stairs
hives honey in farm with bees
4k00:07 hives honey in farm with bees
See all

Related stock videos

Bees flying, close-up view, slow-motion
hd00:18Bees flying, close-up view, slow-motion
Cautious young man apiarist removing a honeycomb with bees for examination. Experienced beekeeper. Apiculture business. Nature production.
4k00:16Cautious young man apiarist removing a honeycomb with bees for examination. Experienced beekeeper. Apiculture business. Nature production.
Swarm of bees at the entrance of beehive
hd00:10Swarm of bees at the entrance of beehive
Close up of Swarm of honey bees flying in the spring air around beehive in slow motion
hd00:18Close up of Swarm of honey bees flying in the spring air around beehive in slow motion
Inside of a hive with a lot of bees
hd00:33Inside of a hive with a lot of bees
Busy honey bees laying eggs and brood care inside honeycomb hive. Bees life cycle. Bee colony. Close-up shot. Insects.
4k00:11Busy honey bees laying eggs and brood care inside honeycomb hive. Bees life cycle. Bee colony. Close-up shot. Insects.
4k slow motion of swarm of honey bees flying around beehive in spring field The bees returning from collecting honey fly back to the hive
4k00:194k slow motion of swarm of honey bees flying around beehive in spring field The bees returning from collecting honey fly back to the hive
swarm of bees produce honey
hd00:21swarm of bees produce honey

Related video keywords