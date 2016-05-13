0
Stock video
Swarm of busy honey bees entering orange color wooden beehive in the garden
B
- Stock footage ID: 16580446
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|355.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|52.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:55In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in the pit excavator pours earth into a truck, which then leaves, after that excavator continues to dig earth. Construction work
hd00:20Abandoned outdoor restaurant and catering place in off-season either/or crisis. 2 shots in 1 file.
4k00:32Aerial Accra Ghana residential street construction 4K. West Africa on the Atlantic ocean. Summer residential area with dirt streets, homes, houses, apartments and business.
Related stock videos
4k00:16Cautious young man apiarist removing a honeycomb with bees for examination. Experienced beekeeper. Apiculture business. Nature production.
4k00:11Busy honey bees laying eggs and brood care inside honeycomb hive. Bees life cycle. Bee colony. Close-up shot. Insects.
4k00:194k slow motion of swarm of honey bees flying around beehive in spring field The bees returning from collecting honey fly back to the hive