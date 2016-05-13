 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Female driving car on roundabout circular intersection or junction and texting sms message on smartphone, using mobile phone in traffic.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 16580350
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV48.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV14.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Female hand using the smartphone during going in car. 4K
4k00:10Female hand using the smartphone during going in car. 4K
Inside a car. A man's hands on the steering wheel. Close-up shot
4k00:14Inside a car. A man's hands on the steering wheel. Close-up shot
man cabbie in a blue shirt and glasses drives a car on a hot summer day
4k00:20man cabbie in a blue shirt and glasses drives a car on a hot summer day
Woman drives a car - detail of hands on the steering wheel
4k00:16Woman drives a car - detail of hands on the steering wheel
A man with rings on his hand drives a car. Hand close-up.
4k00:23A man with rings on his hand drives a car. Hand close-up.
SLOW MOTION: Over the shoulder shot of a man driving a car into the sunset. City drive, car drive, traffic, road trip concepts.
hd00:16SLOW MOTION: Over the shoulder shot of a man driving a car into the sunset. City drive, car drive, traffic, road trip concepts.
Man is sitting and driving the car on the road
hd00:21Man is sitting and driving the car on the road
The young girl behind the wheel of a car. close-up of hands on the steering wheel.
4k00:07The young girl behind the wheel of a car. close-up of hands on the steering wheel.
See all

Related stock videos

Beautiful young woman driving car carefree new car entering roundabout with cinematic sunlight flare from the sun
4k00:13Beautiful young woman driving car carefree new car entering roundabout with cinematic sunlight flare from the sun
FLORENCE - ITALY, MARS 9, 2015, 4K Traffic car on downtown street by day
4k00:24FLORENCE - ITALY, MARS 9, 2015, 4K Traffic car on downtown street by day
FLORENCE - ITALY, MARS 9, 2015, 4K Timelapse of public transportation on busy intersection by day
4k00:09FLORENCE - ITALY, MARS 9, 2015, 4K Timelapse of public transportation on busy intersection by day
Cali, Columbia, SA - Circa 2013: Three young men climb on the rear of a vehicle driven by two young women and the vehicle pulls away in Cali, Columbia, SA - Circa 2013:
hd00:15Cali, Columbia, SA - Circa 2013: Three young men climb on the rear of a vehicle driven by two young women and the vehicle pulls away in Cali, Columbia, SA - Circa 2013:
Same model in other videos
Aerial view of female farmer walking on dirt country road between two arable cultivated fields
hd00:26Aerial view of female farmer walking on dirt country road between two arable cultivated fields
Aerial view of female farmer walking on dirt country road between two arable cultivated fields
hd00:25Aerial view of female farmer walking on dirt country road between two arable cultivated fields
Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality glasses headset immersing VR cyberspace
4k00:20Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality glasses headset immersing VR cyberspace
Businesswoman using mobile phone and drinking coffee in dark office interior
hd00:11Businesswoman using mobile phone and drinking coffee in dark office interior
Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality glasses headset immersing VR cyberspace
hd00:12Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality glasses headset immersing VR cyberspace
Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality glasses headset immersing VR cyberspace
hd00:14Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality glasses headset immersing VR cyberspace
Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality goggles headset immersing VR cyberspace
4k00:19Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality goggles headset immersing VR cyberspace
Businesswoman ringing hotel reception bell, warm retro toned footage
4k00:05Businesswoman ringing hotel reception bell, warm retro toned footage

Related video keywords