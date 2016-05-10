 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

4k dolly slider footage of young green wheat field in cultivated agricultural plantation.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 16498573
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV2.2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV238.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV36.1 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Paddy field under blue sky
hd00:22Paddy field under blue sky
Growing corn field
hd00:11Growing corn field
Sunset over the corn field in Pianura Padana, Italy
hd00:13Sunset over the corn field in Pianura Padana, Italy
Beautiful green corn field in summer with white clouds in background
4k00:26Beautiful green corn field in summer with white clouds in background
Corn and blue sky
hd00:05Corn and blue sky
Green cornfield in summer with beautiful clouds in sky
4k00:27Green cornfield in summer with beautiful clouds in sky
Green wheat field and sunny day
hd00:10Green wheat field and sunny day
Rice Paddy Grains in Harvest Season with sunlight blue sky Sunshine Day
hd00:07Rice Paddy Grains in Harvest Season with sunlight blue sky Sunshine Day
See all

Related stock videos

4K. Timelapse clouds over the green field. FULL HD, 4096x2304.
4k00:104K. Timelapse clouds over the green field. FULL HD, 4096x2304.
Aloe Vera plant growing in garden, sun flaring through leaves, closeup. Shallow DOF, 4K UHD.
4k00:12Aloe Vera plant growing in garden, sun flaring through leaves, closeup. Shallow DOF, 4K UHD.
Paradise jungle forest with beautiful waterfall in green lush of Erawan park in Kanchanaburi, Thailand. Emerald pond and exotic plants
4k00:14Paradise jungle forest with beautiful waterfall in green lush of Erawan park in Kanchanaburi, Thailand. Emerald pond and exotic plants
4k closeup footage of camera slowly moving between fresh green lettuce of cabbage leaves. Concept of healthy nutrition and organic food. Perfect background for vegetarian or vegan
4k00:184k closeup footage of camera slowly moving between fresh green lettuce of cabbage leaves. Concept of healthy nutrition and organic food. Perfect background for vegetarian or vegan
4K Dolly shot into deep dense forest with sunrays shining
4k00:314K Dolly shot into deep dense forest with sunrays shining
Growing green salats and vegetables in the greenhouse. Hydroponic growing in greenhouse, blur gardener in background. Dolly, slider shot of raw food, 4k.
4k00:09Growing green salats and vegetables in the greenhouse. Hydroponic growing in greenhouse, blur gardener in background. Dolly, slider shot of raw food, 4k.
Beautiful 4k Stock video of a live oak tree in South Carolina, the deep south, sun shining through the branches, camera dolly around tree.
4k00:29Beautiful 4k Stock video of a live oak tree in South Carolina, the deep south, sun shining through the branches, camera dolly around tree.
Valley of the 10 Peaks tower over majestic alpine Moraine Lake in the Canadian Rockies
4k00:18Valley of the 10 Peaks tower over majestic alpine Moraine Lake in the Canadian Rockies

Related video keywords