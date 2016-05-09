0
Stock video
Shiny disco ball rotating in empty nightclub, glint and glittering party light decoration.
B
- Stock footage ID: 16479784
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|135.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|20.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:16a funky discoball spinning and reflecting light. perfect clip for club visuals or party/celebration
Related stock videos
4k00:29Animation of shining floodlights turning on and off. Close up of blue stage lights over black background.
hd00:12Subjective shooting of black microphone on stand. Stage is empty with many little yellow lights on top and with pink and violet spotlights on dancefloor.