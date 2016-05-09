 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Shiny disco ball rotating in empty nightclub, glint and glittering party light decoration.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 16479784
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV135.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV20.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

red globe for news LOOP
hd00:10red globe for news LOOP
globe_for_news_background
hd00:10globe_for_news_background
Shiny disco ball in empty nightclub, rotating and glittering party decoration.
hd00:22Shiny disco ball in empty nightclub, rotating and glittering party decoration.
a funky discoball spinning and reflecting light. perfect clip for club visuals or party/celebration
hd00:16a funky discoball spinning and reflecting light. perfect clip for club visuals or party/celebration
rocking mirror disco ball in left side of frame on red background
hd00:10rocking mirror disco ball in left side of frame on red background
news alert
hd00:10news alert
classic disco ball spinning
hd00:18classic disco ball spinning
a funky discoball spinning and reflecting light. perfect clip for club visuals or party/celebration
hd00:18a funky discoball spinning and reflecting light. perfect clip for club visuals or party/celebration
See all

Related stock videos

Animation of shining floodlights turning on and off. Close up of blue stage lights over black background.
4k00:29Animation of shining floodlights turning on and off. Close up of blue stage lights over black background.
Disco ball rolling in empty green room
4k00:06Disco ball rolling in empty green room
Subjective shooting of black microphone on stand. Stage is empty with many little yellow lights on top and with pink and violet spotlights on dancefloor.
hd00:12Subjective shooting of black microphone on stand. Stage is empty with many little yellow lights on top and with pink and violet spotlights on dancefloor.
Multiple spotlights on a theatre stage lighting ( Special Series )
hd00:06Multiple spotlights on a theatre stage lighting ( Special Series )
Nice Stick color wheel lines ( Series 4 - Version from 1 to 17 )
hd00:09Nice Stick color wheel lines ( Series 4 - Version from 1 to 17 )
Floodlights Different stage wall ( Series 7 - Version from 1 to 21)
hd00:09Floodlights Different stage wall ( Series 7 - Version from 1 to 21)
Abstract 3D poliygonal lines ( Series 3 - Version from 1 to 8 )
hd00:11Abstract 3D poliygonal lines ( Series 3 - Version from 1 to 8 )
Concert spotlights on stage. Dance floor and light music in the nightclub. Colorful laser lights on the stage. Professional color lighting and sound show effects. Background of concert light flashes.
hd00:40Concert spotlights on stage. Dance floor and light music in the nightclub. Colorful laser lights on the stage. Professional color lighting and sound show effects. Background of concert light flashes.

Related video keywords