 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Archaeologist discovers dollar banknote under hot desert sand surface, hand brushing sand.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 16470346
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV310.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV336.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV66.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Drugs and dollars on the table
hd00:15Drugs and dollars on the table
Stethoscope on Money Dollar Cash Currency Banknote Background Using for Healthy Financial and Insurance Concept
4k00:20Stethoscope on Money Dollar Cash Currency Banknote Background Using for Healthy Financial and Insurance Concept
Close-up of US Dollars bills. Stack of $100 dollars. Shot with HD camera and real money is used. No animation, effects or graphics.
hd00:16Close-up of US Dollars bills. Stack of $100 dollars. Shot with HD camera and real money is used. No animation, effects or graphics.
Close-up of US Dollars bills. Stack of $100 dollars. Shot with HD camera and real money is used. No animation, effects or graphics.
hd00:15Close-up of US Dollars bills. Stack of $100 dollars. Shot with HD camera and real money is used. No animation, effects or graphics.
Money, Cash, dollars, a pack falling on the table, macro, clouse-up.
hd00:53Money, Cash, dollars, a pack falling on the table, macro, clouse-up.
Money, Cash, dollars, a pack falling on the table, macro, clouse-up.
hd00:53Money, Cash, dollars, a pack falling on the table, macro, clouse-up.
100 Turkish Lira and 100 USD banknote, black background, side by side,
4k00:08100 Turkish Lira and 100 USD banknote, black background, side by side,
The Dollar Falls 3
hd00:10The Dollar Falls 3
See all

Related stock videos

Archaeologist discovers dollar banknote under hot desert sand surface, hand brushing sand.
4k00:21Archaeologist discovers dollar banknote under hot desert sand surface, hand brushing sand.

Related video keywords