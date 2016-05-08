0
Stock video
Dolly slider footage of green plant growing on dry land, soil drought and mud cracks
B
- Stock footage ID: 16450579
Video clip length: 00:59FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|1.5 GB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|90.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:15A beautiful new plant growing on old tree, Indian botanical garden, Howrah, West Bengal, India
4k00:21Close-up view insect Larva third instar Triops longicaudatus flattened shield-like. Chaotic motion of an insect in a pool of water
4k00:11Green sprout planted in the ground with hands in gloves. close-up. cultivation of tomato farmer. Tomato seedlings are planted on plantation in the spring.
Related stock videos
4k00:23Aerial view drone shot of irrigation system rain guns sprinkler on agricultural wheat field at sunset, helps to grow plants in the dry season, increases crop yields
hd00:14Agriculture. Farmer in a green field, holding fertile soil in his hands. Farmer checks the fertile soil. Agriculture concept. Farmer and young green plants. Fertile black soil. Farmer in the field
4k00:29Autumn leaves falling slowly on defocused background. Fall season background seamless looping. Autumnal background. 4k
4k00:24Aerial View of Rural Farm affected by Spring flooding featuring Farm house, silo on dry ground, livestock, green fields, brown flood water, covered roads
4k00:20agriculture farm. green field of early wheat at sunset sunset sunlight movement. green grass sways in the wind beautiful green wheat field agriculture farm concept
hd00:19Farmer agronomist walks through green field of eco-crop in rubber boots. Farmer feet in rubber boots. Agronomist in green field. Farm harvest of eco-crops. Farmer checks crop. Farmer in rubber boots