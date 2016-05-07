0
Stock video
Swarm of honey bees flying against blue sky
B
- Stock footage ID: 16435648
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|256.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|27.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:17Paratroopers falling from the sky 4K. Wide shot of the sky and many Paratroopers flying slowly to the ground.
Related stock videos
4k00:16Cautious young man apiarist removing a honeycomb with bees for examination. Experienced beekeeper. Apiculture business. Nature production.
hd00:30Slow motion of swarm of bees, honeybee flying in the sunshine with blurred bright spring background and lens zooming shallow focus
4k00:194k slow motion of swarm of honey bees flying around beehive in spring field The bees returning from collecting honey fly back to the hive
4k00:29slow motion of swarm of honey bees flying in spring field around beehive in the afternoon sunshine insect in wild nature.