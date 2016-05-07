 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Swarm of honey bees and beehives in the garden

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 16435495
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV158.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV27.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Swarm of busy honey bees entering orange color wooden beehive in the garden
hd00:35Swarm of busy honey bees entering orange color wooden beehive in the garden
Deers in a zoo comming close to the tourists.
4k00:08Deers in a zoo comming close to the tourists.
Swarm of bees and beehives in the garden
4k00:23Swarm of bees and beehives in the garden
AMES, IOWA 1958: a man dressed as santa claus talking to the public in a show
4k00:11AMES, IOWA 1958: a man dressed as santa claus talking to the public in a show
rat seats on lock of old doors many mouses on floor behind Karni Mata Temple
4k00:09rat seats on lock of old doors many mouses on floor behind Karni Mata Temple
Maratua Island Aerial View
hd00:10Maratua Island Aerial View
Clothes hang out to dry from the windows in Barcelona, Spain
hd00:22Clothes hang out to dry from the windows in Barcelona, Spain
Ancient fortress
hd00:11Ancient fortress
See all

Related stock videos

Cautious young man apiarist removing a honeycomb with bees for examination. Experienced beekeeper. Apiculture business. Nature production.
4k00:16Cautious young man apiarist removing a honeycomb with bees for examination. Experienced beekeeper. Apiculture business. Nature production.
Swarm of bees at the entrance of beehive
hd00:10Swarm of bees at the entrance of beehive
Bees convert nectar into honey
hd00:11Bees convert nectar into honey
Busy honey bees laying eggs and brood care inside honeycomb hive. Bees life cycle. Bee colony. Close-up shot. Insects.
4k00:11Busy honey bees laying eggs and brood care inside honeycomb hive. Bees life cycle. Bee colony. Close-up shot. Insects.
slow motion of swarm of honey bees flying in spring field around beehive in the afternoon sunshine insect in wild nature.
4k00:29slow motion of swarm of honey bees flying in spring field around beehive in the afternoon sunshine insect in wild nature.
Closeup male beekeeper's palm with a lot of bees roaming on it, and some bees are flying in the air. Green background is blurred
4k00:14Closeup male beekeeper's palm with a lot of bees roaming on it, and some bees are flying in the air. Green background is blurred
Nature Apiary. Bee-garden.
hd00:07Nature Apiary. Bee-garden.
Bee gathering pollen
hd00:11Bee gathering pollen

Related video keywords