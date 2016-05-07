0
Stock video
Swarm of many bees and honey beehives in the garden
B
- Stock footage ID: 16435474
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|258.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|17.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
4k00:27Wasp Swarm - Flying Around - III - Alpha Channel - 4K Ultra HD realistic looped 3D animation with transparent background.
hd00:14Man's bare hand with many insects crawling over the bees background. Macro shot of beautiful honey bees crawl on male's hand in a sunny day. Apiary concept.