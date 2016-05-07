0
Stock video
Swarm of honey bees and beehives in the garden
B
- Stock footage ID: 16435471
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|514.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|38 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:11PONTA DELGADA, circa 2017 - Close-up shot of a large freight ship unloading cargo at an international sea port
Related stock videos
4k00:16Cautious young man apiarist removing a honeycomb with bees for examination. Experienced beekeeper. Apiculture business. Nature production.
4k00:11Busy honey bees laying eggs and brood care inside honeycomb hive. Bees life cycle. Bee colony. Close-up shot. Insects.
4k00:29slow motion of swarm of honey bees flying in spring field around beehive in the afternoon sunshine insect in wild nature.
4k00:14Closeup male beekeeper's palm with a lot of bees roaming on it, and some bees are flying in the air. Green background is blurred