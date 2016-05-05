0
Stock video
Grilling pork chops on barbecue, tiny juicy meat slices roasting on bbq grid plate
B
- Stock footage ID: 16396675
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|240 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|139.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:06Delicious grilled steak lying on the cutting board with garlic close up. Fresh rosemary fall on the meat
hd00:15served main course: boned roasted lamb ribs served with green chives and cherry tomato on wooden plate 1920x1080 intro motion slow hidef hd 1080p
4k00:12Roasted geese and duck famous barbecue food cuisine of Hong Kong Chinese cuts up a duck on a cutting board
hd00:16Close-up rotating shot of a fancy gourmet cheeseburger and sweet potato fries with blue cheese sauce
Related stock videos
hd00:12Aged Prime Rare Roast Grilling Tenderloin Fresh Juicy Beef High Filet with Lines Slow Motion Shot. Macro Concept of Person Cooked Unhealthy Satisfying Hamburgers Outdoors for Warm Friends Picnic Party
hd00:19uncooked meat : raw fresh beef pork rib and fillet ready to cooking with garlic and green stuff over wood hidef slow motion intro