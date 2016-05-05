0
Stock video
Grilling pork chops on barbecue, tiny juicy meat slices roasting on bbq grid plate
B
- Stock footage ID: 16396654
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|312.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|178.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|26.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:12Raw Slices of Meat and Revolve on a Spit to Grill Evenly and Covered With Browned Crust, Smoke From Coal, Open-Air Barbecue, Four Skewers With Chunks of Meat, Armenia,yerevan, caucas bbq. UHD.
hd00:12Cook roasts juicy kebab barbecue on the grill slowmotion, Bbq beef ribs on A grill outdoors T-Bone Steak. Yerevan barbecue. FHD.
4k00:14Cook roasts juicy kebab barbecue on the grill slowmotion, Bbq beef ribs on A grill outdoors T-Bone Steak. Yerevan barbecue. UHD.
hd00:14Raw Slices of Meat and Revolve on a Spit to Grill Evenly and Covered With Browned Crust, Smoke From Coal, Open-Air Barbecue, Four Skewers With Chunks of Meat, Armenia,yerevan, caucas bbq. FHD.
Related stock videos
hd00:12Aged Prime Rare Roast Grilling Tenderloin Fresh Juicy Beef High Filet with Lines Slow Motion Shot. Macro Concept of Person Cooked Unhealthy Satisfying Hamburgers Outdoors for Warm Friends Picnic Party
hd00:19uncooked meat : raw fresh beef pork rib and fillet ready to cooking with garlic and green stuff over wood hidef slow motion intro