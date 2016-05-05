0
Stock video
Firewood and hot coal in a grill, fire burning for the meat cooked.
B
- Stock footage ID: 16395121
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|198.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|104.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:26Evening fire in the forest from a birch tree crust. Valezhnik a little wet after the rain so the fire burns poorly. Summer evening in the forest. Close-up.
4k00:24ULTRA HD 4K Closeup of heat burn, wood ash bonfire, fire coal detail, dark energy in home place