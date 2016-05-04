0
Stock video
Farmer seeding corn, close up of male hand planting corn seed in ground.
B
- Stock footage ID: 16372030
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|156.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
hd00:28Farmer hand holding leaf of cultivated plant. Hands holding pile of arable soil. Agriculture, gardening or ecology concept.
4k00:14Farmer inspects chickpea growth walking through the field. Fresh green chickpeas field. Digital tablet in man's hand. Rear view, slow motion steadicam shot.
4k00:24SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP LENS FLARE: Male hand touching beautiful wheat plants at gorgeous golden light sunrise. Man caressing crops growing on organic farm in Tuscany, Italy. Leaves swaying at sunset
4k00:14Farmer inspects chickpea growth walking through the field. Fresh green chickpeas field at sunset. Rear view, slow motion steadicam shot. Wide angle video
4k00:07Man agronomist farmer in golden wheat field at sunset. Male looks at the ears of wheat, rear view. Farmers hand touches the ear of wheat at sunset. The agriculturist inspects a field of ripe wheat.