0
Stock video
Swarm of bees and beehives in the garden
B
- Stock footage ID: 16371952
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|677.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|47.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:24Hayogev, Israel - November 19, 2019: Two row Carrot Picker processing rows of ripe Carrots, Aerial follow footage.
hd00:13coloured hives stand on green grass near outdated brown wooden village fence in garden on summer day slow motion
4k00:07Camera slides to the right as a tractores away with a wagon loaded with crates of peaches in a peach orchard.
Related stock videos
4k00:16Cautious young man apiarist removing a honeycomb with bees for examination. Experienced beekeeper. Apiculture business. Nature production.
4k00:11Busy honey bees laying eggs and brood care inside honeycomb hive. Bees life cycle. Bee colony. Close-up shot. Insects.
4k00:29slow motion of swarm of honey bees flying in spring field around beehive in the afternoon sunshine insect in wild nature.
4k00:14Closeup male beekeeper's palm with a lot of bees roaming on it, and some bees are flying in the air. Green background is blurred