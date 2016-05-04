 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Small green lettuce plants growing in organic vegetable garden

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 16371712
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV98.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Tobacco leaves in tobacco field, closeup.
4k00:13Tobacco leaves in tobacco field, closeup.
Thick leaves of water lilies cover the water surface of a pond
hd00:20Thick leaves of water lilies cover the water surface of a pond
Stack of Betel leaves (Piper Betle) in big plate , Mumbai market, India
hd00:07Stack of Betel leaves (Piper Betle) in big plate , Mumbai market, India
Floral garden. Close-up shot of a lush green plant of the hosta.
hd00:08Floral garden. Close-up shot of a lush green plant of the hosta.
Preparation the ingredient for healthy food with washing and soaked in the vegetables in the water before cooking, rotating 360 degrees
4k00:24Preparation the ingredient for healthy food with washing and soaked in the vegetables in the water before cooking, rotating 360 degrees
Plant leaves in the garden. Out of focus to focus, blur to sharp
hd00:10Plant leaves in the garden. Out of focus to focus, blur to sharp
Fresh mint leaves as background
4k00:21Fresh mint leaves as background
Footage 4k Hyperlapse, Fresh green leaves on a tree sway in the wind, Beautiful background pattern of green leaves, Lush foliage, greenery in a paradise garden. Abstract natural dark green jungle.
4k00:05Footage 4k Hyperlapse, Fresh green leaves on a tree sway in the wind, Beautiful background pattern of green leaves, Lush foliage, greenery in a paradise garden. Abstract natural dark green jungle.
See all

Related stock videos

Two Asian couple farmers working in vegetables hydroponic farm with happiness. Man harvesting green oak and passing to woman. The girl carrying box then walking to store it in the green house farm.
4k00:14Two Asian couple farmers working in vegetables hydroponic farm with happiness. Man harvesting green oak and passing to woman. The girl carrying box then walking to store it in the green house farm.
A woman cuts a salad against the background of her small vegetable garden with herbs
4k00:17A woman cuts a salad against the background of her small vegetable garden with herbs
Tomato plant, Planting vegetables, Farm business. Hands of a farmer while planting a plant in a vegetable garden. Watering the garden
4k00:22Tomato plant, Planting vegetables, Farm business. Hands of a farmer while planting a plant in a vegetable garden. Watering the garden
Vegetables of watering
hd00:10Vegetables of watering
Slow motion footage of small lettuce bushes in a greenhouse. Modern farming: growing cucumbers in an automated greenhouse. Industrial vegetable production: modern eco-production with drip irrigation
4k00:12Slow motion footage of small lettuce bushes in a greenhouse. Modern farming: growing cucumbers in an automated greenhouse. Industrial vegetable production: modern eco-production with drip irrigation
Two Asian couple farmers owner working in vegetables hydroponic farm with happiness. Man and woman take off the hat then looking at camera with smile and happiness and proud in the green house farm.
4k00:12Two Asian couple farmers owner working in vegetables hydroponic farm with happiness. Man and woman take off the hat then looking at camera with smile and happiness and proud in the green house farm.
Close up of lettuce irrigation. farming gardening concept on backyard garden. Slow motion
hd00:27Close up of lettuce irrigation. farming gardening concept on backyard garden. Slow motion
watering young plant at sunset.
hd00:16watering young plant at sunset.

Related video keywords