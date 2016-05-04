0
Stock video
NOVI SAD, SERBIA - APRIL 28, 2016: Spinosaurus life-size model of prehistoric animal in theme entertainment park. Spinosaurus was among the largest carnivorous dinosaurs.
B
- Stock footage ID: 16371253
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|185.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:14Klaipeda, Lithuania - 01/07/2019 EDITORIAL: The reconstructions of dinosaurs are close to the original and of natural size in the Educational Path of the park.