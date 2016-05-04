0
Stock video
NOVI SAD, SERBIA - APRIL 28, 2016: Tyrannosaurus rex (T-Rex) life-size model of prehistoric animal in theme entertainment park. Tyrannosaurus rex was one of the largest land carnivores of all time.
B
- Stock footage ID: 16371172
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|226.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|110.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|18.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:23Rhinoceros iguana, showing a funny expression and gesture of listening, then walking away; Singapore Zoo (HDV 1080i, Can. HV30).
Related stock videos
hd00:20NOVI SAD, SERBIA - APRIL 28, 2016: Tyrannosaurus rex (T-Rex) life-size model of prehistoric animal in theme entertainment park. Tyrannosaurus rex was one of the largest land carnivores of all time.
4k00:12NOVI SAD, SERBIA - APRIL 28, 2016: Tyrannosaurus rex (T-Rex) life-size model of prehistoric animal in theme entertainment park. Tyrannosaurus rex was one of the largest land carnivores of all time.
hd00:36NOVI SAD, SERBIA - APRIL 28, 2016: Tyrannosaurus rex (T-Rex) life-size model of prehistoric animal in theme entertainment park. Tyrannosaurus rex was one of the largest land carnivores of all time.
hd00:15NOVI SAD, SERBIA - APRIL 28, 2016: Tyrannosaurus rex life-size model of prehistoric animal in entertainment dino theme park. T-rex was one of the largest land carnivores of all time.
4k00:16NOVI SAD, SERBIA - APRIL 28, 2016: Tyrannosaurus rex life-size model of prehistoric animal in entertainment dino theme park. T-rex was one of the largest land carnivores of all time.
hd00:20NOVI SAD, SERBIA - APRIL 28, 2016: Tyrannosaurus rex life-size model of prehistoric animal in entertainment dino theme park. T-rex was one of the largest land carnivores of all time.
4k00:19NOVI SAD, SERBIA - APRIL 28, 2016: Tyrannosaurus rex life-size model of prehistoric animal in entertainment dino theme park. T-rex was one of the largest land carnivores of all time.