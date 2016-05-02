 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

group of young diverse multi ethnic team are gathered together outdoors in the city looking at tablet computer waiting to hear positive news of a successful business project. lifestyle background

P

By ProStockMedia

  • Stock footage ID: 16313026
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV96.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV114.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV25.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Group of mixed-race corporate people listening to their team leader communicating negotiating business ideas getting motivation. Partnership. Meeting. Coronavirus.
4k00:16Group of mixed-race corporate people listening to their team leader communicating negotiating business ideas getting motivation. Partnership. Meeting. Coronavirus.
Young employee colleagues cheering while celebrating success
hd00:25Young employee colleagues cheering while celebrating success
happy young attractive multi ethnic group of friends having fun together outdoors on a summer day.
4k00:19happy young attractive multi ethnic group of friends having fun together outdoors on a summer day.
two couples talking to each other outdoors. diverse multi ethnic race friends spending time together
4k00:21two couples talking to each other outdoors. diverse multi ethnic race friends spending time together
4K Large diverse business group talking together as they walk through large modern office building
4k00:234K Large diverse business group talking together as they walk through large modern office building
Coronavirus. Social distancing. Business working team standing outdoors negotiating corporate plans with asian boss communication. Cooperation. Quarantine concept.
4k00:12Coronavirus. Social distancing. Business working team standing outdoors negotiating corporate plans with asian boss communication. Cooperation. Quarantine concept.
Joyful attractive young woman office manager listening to music headphones going to work dancing enjoyable moves in the crowd. Happy businesswoman. Victory concept.
4k00:20Joyful attractive young woman office manager listening to music headphones going to work dancing enjoyable moves in the crowd. Happy businesswoman. Victory concept.
group of attractive young people standing together outdoors at sunset talking enjoying life. multi ethic team professionals background
4k00:07group of attractive young people standing together outdoors at sunset talking enjoying life. multi ethic team professionals background
See all

Related stock videos

stand and wait people silhouette
hd00:38stand and wait people silhouette
Silhouette Dancers
hd01:00Silhouette Dancers
Huge Anonymus Crowd Fly Over. LOOP.
4k00:20Huge Anonymus Crowd Fly Over. LOOP.
GREEN SCREEN CHROMA KEY Back view group of young people watching and cheering at a sport event. 4K UHD ProRes 4444
4k00:24GREEN SCREEN CHROMA KEY Back view group of young people watching and cheering at a sport event. 4K UHD ProRes 4444
GREEN SCREEN CHROMA KEY Front view group of young people watching and cheering at a sport event. 4K UHD ProRes 4444
4k00:40GREEN SCREEN CHROMA KEY Front view group of young people watching and cheering at a sport event. 4K UHD ProRes 4444
raise one hand people silhouette
hd00:51raise one hand people silhouette
GREEN SCREEN CHROMA KEY Back view group of young people watching and cheering at a sport event. 4K UHD ProRes 4444
4k00:18GREEN SCREEN CHROMA KEY Back view group of young people watching and cheering at a sport event. 4K UHD ProRes 4444
GREEN SCREEN CHROMA KEY Front view group of young people watching and cheering at a sport event. 4K UHD ProRes 4444
4k00:19GREEN SCREEN CHROMA KEY Front view group of young people watching and cheering at a sport event. 4K UHD ProRes 4444
Same model in other videos
one young caucasian business man dancing outdoors running trough water fountain at sunset. successful happiness career background
hd00:15one young caucasian business man dancing outdoors running trough water fountain at sunset. successful happiness career background
young successful business man dancing in modern office. cityscape skyline background
4k00:25young successful business man dancing in modern office. cityscape skyline background
slow motion of walking feet climbing over rock stone cliff overcoming obstacles
hd00:21slow motion of walking feet climbing over rock stone cliff overcoming obstacles
beautiful black african american women in business suit isolated on green screen background. young professional female portrait.
4k00:29beautiful black african american women in business suit isolated on green screen background. young professional female portrait.
business people having a meeting conference talking about future success of the company. modern city office interior. charts and diagrams background
4k00:21business people having a meeting conference talking about future success of the company. modern city office interior. charts and diagrams background
young caucasian man outcropped in the crowd. people commuters walking in a rush
4k00:16young caucasian man outcropped in the crowd. people commuters walking in a rush
close up of walking feet overcoming obstacles step by step
hd00:28close up of walking feet overcoming obstacles step by step
young caucasian man dancing in the rain celebrating business career success
hd00:09young caucasian man dancing in the rain celebrating business career success

Related video keywords