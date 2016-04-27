0
Stock video
Camera moving through young sugar beet field, dolly slider footage of cultivated field.
B
- Stock footage ID: 16181983
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|149.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|30.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:15A gardener in gloves plants tomato seedlings, outdoors. Planting seedlings in spring on the plantation. A farmer plants green seedlings with his hands in ground. Eco friendly agriculture concept.
4k00:05Close up farmer hand watering sprout. Seeding. Gardening. Protect nature. Natural resources. Mother Planet. Ecology problems
hd00:27farmer is watering faded green sprout. Slow motion. gardener grows tomatoes from seedlings and drinks water. Conservation of natural resources. farming concept. watering plants. close-up.
4k00:37The farmer's hand is watering a young green sprout. gardener grows sweet pepper from sapling and drinks water. Conservation of natural resources. farming concept. close-up
Related stock videos
4k00:15Industrial farming 4K Aerial video footage: Irrigation of a lettuce field in Europe in Summer.