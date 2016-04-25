0
Stock video
Soil drought, mud cracks in dry cultivated and irrigated land, dolly slider shot.
B
- Stock footage ID: 16120201
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|390.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|26.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:21Raufarholshellir lava cave aerial view, South Iceland. Travel destination,adventure, tourism concept.
Related stock videos
4k00:16Dynamic shot of cracked soil ground of dried lake or river in mountains. Land destroyed by erosion and global warming - ecological issues concept 4k footage
4k00:12cracked soil in a desert drying out, timelapse. global climate change and drought. time lapse evaporation from soil. dry, cracked earth. increased temperatures, global warming, environment and ecology
hd00:08dying plant in dry soil timelapse, drought concept. climate change and global warming. environment, nature, earth. impact on agriculture. bad harvest, water scarcity, lack of fresh water resources
4k00:15Close up shot of feet of adult man walking barefoot on bottom of dried lake or river, stepping on cracked soil ground destroyed by erosions - ecological issues concept 4k footage
4k00:05Cracked soil in a desert drying out, timelapse, two shots of cracked ground draining, cracked earth, Global warming
hd00:16drought concept - lack of water, climate change and global warming. water drop falling. water splash with dry soil on background. ecology concept, nature landscape. water resource use
4k00:07drought dry field land potato leaves Solanum tuberosum potatoes, drying up the soil cracked, climate change, environmental disaster and earth cracks, degradation agricultural problem harvest
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:25LAKE OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2021 - Oroville Lake California during extreme drought conditions with low water levels and burned trees.
4k00:12LAKE OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2021 - Oroville Lake California during extreme drought conditions with low water levels and burned trees.
4k00:19LAKE OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2021 - Oroville Lake California during extreme drought conditions with low water levels and burned trees.