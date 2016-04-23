 
0

Stock video

Top view of donuts with sweet topping

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 16083904
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV551 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV76.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.6 MB

