 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 16023790
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV867.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV62.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Construction worker sifting gravel through a sieve with shovel.
4k00:08Construction worker sifting gravel through a sieve with shovel.
An elderly man stands on the green grass with a shovel in his hands. He is wearing a blue vest and glasses on his face. He thinks how to do the work. Leans a chin on a shovel. Overall plan. Soft
4k00:13An elderly man stands on the green grass with a shovel in his hands. He is wearing a blue vest and glasses on his face. He thinks how to do the work. Leans a chin on a shovel. Overall plan. Soft
Gardener man cleaning green lawn and raking a rake freshly cut grass at a backyard
4k00:11Gardener man cleaning green lawn and raking a rake freshly cut grass at a backyard
Old lady walks near old fenced tree
4k00:07Old lady walks near old fenced tree
Woman walks through the park
hd00:10Woman walks through the park
Wedding photography
hd00:07Wedding photography
girl tourist with backpack is and is phone ,sun flares Gimbal shot
hd00:16girl tourist with backpack is and is phone ,sun flares Gimbal shot
4K Business manager in agriculture and science industry
4k00:194K Business manager in agriculture and science industry
See all

Related stock videos

Old farmer putting ladder to apple tree and picking apples
hd00:10Old farmer putting ladder to apple tree and picking apples
Harvesting reeds in winter
hd00:09Harvesting reeds in winter
Old man plows the ground with a motor cultivator. A farmer ploughs the soil using a petrol cultivator.
4k00:42Old man plows the ground with a motor cultivator. A farmer ploughs the soil using a petrol cultivator.
Old man plows the ground with a motor cultivator. A farmer ploughs the soil using a petrol cultivator.
4k00:26Old man plows the ground with a motor cultivator. A farmer ploughs the soil using a petrol cultivator.
Old man plows the ground with a motor cultivator. A farmer ploughs the soil using a petrol cultivator.
4k00:12Old man plows the ground with a motor cultivator. A farmer ploughs the soil using a petrol cultivator.
Old man plows the ground with a motor cultivator. A farmer ploughs the soil using a petrol cultivator.
4k00:23Old man plows the ground with a motor cultivator. A farmer ploughs the soil using a petrol cultivator.
Old man plows the ground with a motor cultivator. A farmer ploughs the soil using a petrol cultivator.
4k00:44Old man plows the ground with a motor cultivator. A farmer ploughs the soil using a petrol cultivator.
CIRCA 1950s - An old sailor explains to a younger one that America is the best country because its people are free to say and do what they want.
hd00:35CIRCA 1950s - An old sailor explains to a younger one that America is the best country because its people are free to say and do what they want.
Same model in other videos
Mature male worker grinding piece of metal with grinder tool in workshop without protective equipment
hd00:25Mature male worker grinding piece of metal with grinder tool in workshop without protective equipment
Mature welder welding two metal scraps in workshop
hd00:34Mature welder welding two metal scraps in workshop
Mature male worker grinding piece of metal with grinder tool in workshop without protective equipment
hd00:37Mature male worker grinding piece of metal with grinder tool in workshop without protective equipment
Mature welder welding two metal scraps in workshop
hd00:20Mature welder welding two metal scraps in workshop
Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
hd00:20Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
hd00:16Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
hd00:18Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
Old farmer preparing garden land with cultivator tiller for sowing plantation, new agricultural season on organic vegetable farm
hd00:22Old farmer preparing garden land with cultivator tiller for sowing plantation, new agricultural season on organic vegetable farm

Related video keywords