 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Top view of plate with sweet donuts, hands taking tasty dessert, overhead view

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 15975667
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV100.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Male and female hands taking sweet tasty donuts served on a plate, doughnuts are homemade with strawberry and chocolate topping, top view of the table.
4k00:06Male and female hands taking sweet tasty donuts served on a plate, doughnuts are homemade with strawberry and chocolate topping, top view of the table.
Hands reaching and taking sweet sugary donuts from rustic wooden kitchen table, tasty bakery doughnuts overhead top view shot.
hd00:08Hands reaching and taking sweet sugary donuts from rustic wooden kitchen table, tasty bakery doughnuts overhead top view shot.
Donuts with sweet topping on a plate, top view.
hd00:08Donuts with sweet topping on a plate, top view.
Hands reaching and taking sweet sugary doughnuts from rustic wooden kitchen table and putting them back, tasty bakery donuts overhead top view shot.
4k00:11Hands reaching and taking sweet sugary doughnuts from rustic wooden kitchen table and putting them back, tasty bakery donuts overhead top view shot.
Breakfast.
4k00:11Breakfast.
Red pigment being crushed in mortar with pestle. Water is added, pigment crushing continues in Kathmandu, Nepal.
sd00:20Red pigment being crushed in mortar with pestle. Water is added, pigment crushing continues in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Top view of donuts with sweet topping
4k00:08Top view of donuts with sweet topping
palette of shadows for a make-up close-up. beauty and makeup industry
4k00:09palette of shadows for a make-up close-up. beauty and makeup industry
See all

Related stock videos

Eat oatmeal cookies. A view of a plate full of oatmeal cookies. Many hands take one by one cookies from the plate.
4k00:21Eat oatmeal cookies. A view of a plate full of oatmeal cookies. Many hands take one by one cookies from the plate.
Closeup view of woman's hands taking out a baking pan from the oven. Homemade bakery
hd00:14Closeup view of woman's hands taking out a baking pan from the oven. Homemade bakery
Cute baby eating bun at home. Side view of adorable toddler kid biting piece of bun with poppy seeds while sitting at table at home
4k00:23Cute baby eating bun at home. Side view of adorable toddler kid biting piece of bun with poppy seeds while sitting at table at home
Woman Hands Spreading Jam On Toast While Having Breakfast. Top View.
4k00:16Woman Hands Spreading Jam On Toast While Having Breakfast. Top View.
Cooking muffins: adding and mixing flour. 4K, view from above. Part of the set
4k00:34Cooking muffins: adding and mixing flour. 4K, view from above. Part of the set
Fruits on green ecological background. Top view. Various fruits are located on green wooden eco background. Women's hands take grapes and nectarines from eco table. Here are: cherries, bananas, pears.
4k00:14Fruits on green ecological background. Top view. Various fruits are located on green wooden eco background. Women's hands take grapes and nectarines from eco table. Here are: cherries, bananas, pears.
Woman hands putting cake in oven for baking into the oven.
hd00:11Woman hands putting cake in oven for baking into the oven.
Beautiful fresh chopped mango, showing on a rotating white plate, close up, 4K video shot.
4k00:23Beautiful fresh chopped mango, showing on a rotating white plate, close up, 4K video shot.

Related video keywords