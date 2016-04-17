0
Stock video
Farmer preparing garden land with cultivator machine, new agricultural season on organic vegetable farm
B
- Stock footage ID: 15950068
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.5 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|279.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|64.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:10Slowly sliding across wild grasses on a forest floor with bright sunlight shining through at dawn
hd01:13PATTHALUNG, THAILAND - DEC 13 , 2015 : The Negrito of Thailand. They are a saa-gai tribe who live peacefully in the dense and impenetrable forest. In the south of Thailand.
Related stock videos
4k00:17The hand of a farmer, male worker touches the green leaves of wheat. Growing organic food in the countryside. Hand farmer on wheat sprouts. Farmer in a green wheat field inspects the harvest
hd00:28Farmer hand holding leaf of cultivated plant. Hands holding pile of arable soil. Agriculture, gardening or ecology concept.
4k00:24agriculture. smart farming technology. close-up of farmer walk feet in boots with digital tablet walk on green field of grass wheat at sunset. farmer walk agriculture concept
hd00:14Agriculture. Farmer in a green field, holding fertile soil in his hands. Farmer checks the fertile soil. Agriculture concept. Farmer and young green plants. Fertile black soil. Farmer in the field
4k00:10Farmer hands planting for planting seeds in the garden. Close-up of a girl's hands putting seeds in the ground. The concept of organic farming and spring gardening