Male farmer's hands holding pile of soil and examining it on fertile agricultural landscape, agronomist preparing for new crop raising season, close up footage of hands.
B
- Stock footage ID: 15891124
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|364.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|25.8 MB
