0
Stock video
Apricot tree branches pink blossoming in spring sunlight, organic orchard on a sunny april day.
B
- Stock footage ID: 15891106
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.5 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|152.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|33.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:13Dalat, Lam Dong, Vietnam- December 2017: cherry blossom sakura (Prunus Cesacoides, Wild Himalayan Cherry) in spring time. It is symbol flower in DaLat.
hd00:24Slow motion panning closeup shot of pink blossoming sakura trees over blue sky in spring garden or park
Related stock videos
4k00:15Spring flowers opening. Beautiful Spring Apricot tree blossom open timelapse, extreme close up. Time lapse of Easter fresh pink blossoming apricot closeup. Blooming backdrop on black 4K UHD video
4k00:14Beautiful Spring Cherry tree flowers blossom timelapse, extreme close up. Time lapse of Easter fresh pink blossoming apricot closeup. Soft focus. 4K UHD video 3840X2160
4k00:16Apricot flower blossoming moving time lapse. 4k macro timelapse video of an apricot fruit flower growing blooming and blossoming on a blue background.
4k00:23Beautiful Spring Apricot tree flowers blossom timelapse, extreme close up. Time lapse of Easter fresh pink blossoming apricot closeup. 4K UHD video
4k00:09Spring flowers opening. Beautiful Spring Apricot tree blossom open timelapse, extreme close up. Time lapse of Easter fresh pink blossoming apricot closeup. Blooming backdrop on black 4K UHD video
4k00:22Apricot flower growing and blossoming on a dark background time lapse, 4k 25 fps time lapse video/Apricot flower blooming macro time lapse/Apricot time lapse
4k00:11Spring flowers opening. Beautiful Spring Apricot tree blossom timelapse, extreme close up. Time lapse of Easter fresh pink blossoming apricot closeup. Blooming backdrop 4K UHD video