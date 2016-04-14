0
Stock video
Male and female hands taking sweet tasty donuts served on a plate, doughnuts are homemade with strawberry and chocolate topping, top view of the table.
B
- Stock footage ID: 15891085
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|426.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|57.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:08Hands reaching and taking sweet sugary donuts from rustic wooden kitchen table, tasty bakery doughnuts overhead top view shot.
4k00:11Hands reaching and taking sweet sugary doughnuts from rustic wooden kitchen table and putting them back, tasty bakery donuts overhead top view shot.
Related stock videos
4k00:15Family dinner with organic salad on rustic wooden table, Food healthy organic vegetable concept with top view
4k00:20Female Customer Pays for Take Away Coffee with Contactless NFC Payment Technology on Smartphone to a Handsome Barista in Checkered Shirt in Cafe. Customer Uses Mobile to Pay Through Bank Terminal.
4k00:12Top view male and female hands taking slices of pizza with cheese, tomatoes and ham from food delivery. Group of hungry friends sitting at desk and sharing delicious lunch on wooden table background
hd00:12Human hands taking pieces slices of hot tasty italian pizza from open box, food delivery service at party catering concept, friends having fun enjoying eating hanging out together, close up view
hd00:16Friendly voluntary workers standing at a soup kitchen serving hatch are handing out cups of hot soup and bread to a waiting line of homeless and needy people.
hd00:32Directly above shot of man cutting onion on chopping board. Lockdown overhead shot of fresh vegetables on kitchen counter. Male is preparing food in kitchen at home.
hd00:07Hands holding glasses and toasting, People cheers with a glass of champagne. happy festive moment, luxury celebration concept. Clinking glasses of champagne in hands
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Smiling mixed race couple holding hands while having lunch at a restaurant. couple honeymoon and vacation concept
4k00:28Male hands of tea master taking a ladle of hot, steaming water and pouring it into a bowl in a traditional Japanese home with soft day lighting. Close up shot on 4k RED camera on a gimbal.