 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Old farmer preparing garden land with cultivator tiller for sowing plantation, new agricultural season on organic vegetable farm

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 15890977
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV716.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV50.3 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
hd00:20Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
A cyclist rides down a path through a rural area - rear view
4k00:09A cyclist rides down a path through a rural area - rear view
Woman in black clothes rolling baby stroller back and forth. Viewed from the side in full-length in park, walking and playing with the child on beautiful autumn day
hd00:42Woman in black clothes rolling baby stroller back and forth. Viewed from the side in full-length in park, walking and playing with the child on beautiful autumn day
4K Man walking through a forest with his mountain bike
4k00:144K Man walking through a forest with his mountain bike
One caucasian children walk with bike in autumn park. Little girl walking black orange cycle in forest. Kid goes do bicycle sports. Biker motion ride with backpack and helmet. Mountain bike hardtail.
4k00:13One caucasian children walk with bike in autumn park. Little girl walking black orange cycle in forest. Kid goes do bicycle sports. Biker motion ride with backpack and helmet. Mountain bike hardtail.
Couple mountain bike riding on single-track forested trail, near Park City, Utah.
hd00:11Couple mountain bike riding on single-track forested trail, near Park City, Utah.
Senior caucasian male in blue t-shirt enjoying his summer vacation riding a bicycle outdoor between trees. Healthy lifestyle concept
4k00:08Senior caucasian male in blue t-shirt enjoying his summer vacation riding a bicycle outdoor between trees. Healthy lifestyle concept
Man riding in the park.
hd00:31Man riding in the park.
See all

Related stock videos

close up of gardener farmer load compost pile with fork into rural old wheelbarrow. Work in farm. Static tripod shot. 4K UHD video clip.
4k00:16close up of gardener farmer load compost pile with fork into rural old wheelbarrow. Work in farm. Static tripod shot. 4K UHD video clip.
Farm worker man boy unload firewood wood from rusty barrow cart near rural wooden house wall. Villager prepare natural wood fuel. Scene shot through meadow grass moving in wind. Static shot.
hd00:10Farm worker man boy unload firewood wood from rusty barrow cart near rural wooden house wall. Villager prepare natural wood fuel. Scene shot through meadow grass moving in wind. Static shot.
Senior peasant woman with paintbrush paint well house in farm yard. Static shot. 4K
4k00:15Senior peasant woman with paintbrush paint well house in farm yard. Static shot. 4K
Middle age gardener man draw water from pond with black bucket and pour in tank. Panorama shot on Canon XA25. Full HD 1080p. Progressive scan 25fps. Tripod.
hd00:08Middle age gardener man draw water from pond with black bucket and pour in tank. Panorama shot on Canon XA25. Full HD 1080p. Progressive scan 25fps. Tripod.
Old farmer doing maintenance work to his handsaw. Gardening tools. Tool maintenance. Selective focus.
4k00:34Old farmer doing maintenance work to his handsaw. Gardening tools. Tool maintenance. Selective focus.
Old farmer doing maintenance work to his handsaw. Gardening tools. Tool maintenance. Selective focus.
4k00:31Old farmer doing maintenance work to his handsaw. Gardening tools. Tool maintenance. Selective focus.
Old man plows the ground with a motor cultivator. A farmer ploughs the soil using a petrol cultivator.
4k00:42Old man plows the ground with a motor cultivator. A farmer ploughs the soil using a petrol cultivator.
Old man plows the ground with a motor cultivator. A farmer ploughs the soil using a petrol cultivator.
4k00:26Old man plows the ground with a motor cultivator. A farmer ploughs the soil using a petrol cultivator.
Same model in other videos
Mature male worker grinding piece of metal with grinder tool in workshop without protective equipment
hd00:25Mature male worker grinding piece of metal with grinder tool in workshop without protective equipment
Mature welder welding two metal scraps in workshop
hd00:34Mature welder welding two metal scraps in workshop
Mature male worker grinding piece of metal with grinder tool in workshop without protective equipment
hd00:37Mature male worker grinding piece of metal with grinder tool in workshop without protective equipment
Mature welder welding two metal scraps in workshop
hd00:20Mature welder welding two metal scraps in workshop
Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
hd00:20Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
hd00:16Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
hd00:18Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
hd00:23Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden

Related video keywords