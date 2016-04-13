0
Stock video
Abstract Lights bokeh background loop.
d
By diana95
- Stock footage ID: 15863659
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:14Rich green leaves of a tree waving in wind. Beautiful roundish bokeh. Sun shining through. Abstract slow motion shot
hd00:30Low angle view TimeLapse of Beautiful sunny blue sky with bright sun shining on tropical summer horizon in vibrant sunlight, sunbeam n sun ray flares with white cumulus clouds at midday sunshine day
hd00:14The rays of the sun make their way through the green leaves of the trees. Live texture with green leaves and breaking sun rays.
4k00:23Natural Organic Dust Particles Floating On Black Background. Dynamic Dust Particles Randomly Float In Space With Slow Motion. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. Real Colored Particles In Air.
4k00:13Morning sun lighting the room, shadow background overlays. Transparent shadow of tropical leaves. Abstract gray shadow background of natural leaves tree branch falling on white wall
4k00:12Optical lens flare effect, 4K resolution, Very high quality and realistic, Lens Flare, Studio Flare, Light Leak, flash lights, natural lighting lamp rays effect, Light Horizon, Light pulses and glow
Related video keywords
abstractanimationbackdropbackgroundbeautybigblinkingblueblurblurrybokehbrightcelebrationchristmascirclecolorconceptcooldecorationdefocuseddesigndofeffectelementfestiveflyfuturisticglamourglitterglowglowingholidayilluminancelightmagicresearchshineshinysilkysilversmoothsoftsparklespherevibrantvividwallpaperwhitexmasyear